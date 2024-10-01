Robert Watts Dies: ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Indiana Jones’ Trilogies Producer Was 86

Robert Watts, a production manager on George Lucas’ Star Wars and producer on its first two sequels along with Steven Spielberg’s first three blockbuster Indiana Jones movies and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, died Tuesday. He was 88.

His rep Julian Owen of Alliance Media confirmed the news on social media, writing: “Goodnight to my wonderful friend and client Robert Watts, Producer of some of the most famous films in cinema history. … Talking about his career was his favourite thing to do. We had some amazing adventures together which I will cherish forever.”

After working on Star Wars, Watts was an associate producer on smash 1980 sequel The Empire Strikes Back, which solidified and furthered the Star Wars galaxy as a cultural touchstone. The next year he served in the same role for Raiders of the Lost Ark, which introduced the world to an adventurous archeologist named Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford).

Londoner Watts graduated to co-producer on Lucas’ 1983 threequel Return of the Jedi and the following year served as producer on the first Raiders sequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He also produced the second sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which famously teamed Ford’s title character with his archeologist dad (Sean Connery).

Between the latter two, Watts also produced Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the groundbreaking live-action/animation hybrid starring Bob Hoskins. Combined with the original Star Wars, those seven films spanning a dozen years grossed more than $3.34 billion worldwide.

Watts also was during during the 1990s, serving as a producer on the 1991 toon sequel An American Tail: Fievel Goes West and Frank Marshall’s 1993 pic Alive and follow-up documentary Alive: 20 Years Later.

“We have sadly lost another great one, Robert Watts,” Marshall posted on social media. “He was loved by all who worked with him, and I learned a lot from his vast knowledge, wonderful spirit and sense of humor. Sail on, dear friend, sail on.”

