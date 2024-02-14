Robertson scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Hurricanes beat Stars 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment also scored for the Stars, who are 6-1-0 in their last seven games. Matt Duchene had an empty-net goal and an assist.

Jake Oettinger, a first-year All-Star, made 32 saves in his sixth straight win.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who had a five-game road winning streak snapped. Jesper Fast also scored and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 shots.

The Hurricanes appeared to pull within 4-3 with 1:32 to play on a 6-on-5 goal following a scrum in the crease, but Dallas won a challenge for goaltender interference.

Robertson, who also had an assist, skated from center ice down the right side. With two Hurricanes defenders converging on Hintz in the slot, Robertson wristed home his 18th goal of the season at 4:35 of the third period.

Robertson has a team-high 54 points this season, and 17 in 11 career games against the Hurricanes.

Hintz’s team-best 23rd goal gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period after he skated alone down the left side of the offensive zone. He faked a left-handed slap shot from the left circle. Kochetkov dropped his pads to the ice, then lifted his left pad slightly, and Hintz slid the puck through the opening.

Hintz had gone a season-long five games without a goal.

The Hurricanes needed only 13 seconds of the second period to tie the score 1-all. Staal skated down the slot and converted Seth Jarvis’ backhand saucer pass from the right corner.

Marchment put Dallas back ahead 2-1 at 5:04 of the second, burying a one-timer from the left circle after a pass from Nils Lundkvist, who skated behind the net. Marchment extended his career-best point streak to seven games (three goals, six assists).

Shortly after Carolina’s NHL-best road power play (30.9%) was held scoreless, the Hurricanes tied the score at 15:16 of the second on Fast’s goal. He got credit when a shot from near the net by Jordan Martinook glanced off Fast’s left skate and dribbled behind Oettinger.

Martinook and Dallas’ Joe Pavelski each had two assists.

