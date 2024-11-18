Robin Roberts Has Fans Cheering About Her Latest Career Achievement

With all the years Robin Roberts has been a staple in the journalism industry, it really shouldn't come as a surprise to see her obtain yet another incredible achievement.

The Good Morning America star has been on the ABC daytime series since the early 2000s, reporting on the world's most important events happening today. She also has other projects on the side, like her equally impressive Rock'n Robin Productions company. Well, with all of the accomplishments she's had in the media, GMA went on Instagram to reveal one more thing Robin could be proud of. The show announced she recently accepted the Poynter Institute's Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism, which occurred at the non-profit organization's annual Bowtie Ball on November 16 in Tampa, Florida. What's more, GMA made sure to celebrate Robin's incredible news by posting about it on Instagram one day later.

"Congratulations to Robin Roberts on receiving Poynter’s Medal for Lifetime Achievement," read the caption on November 17. "We are so proud as she accepted the esteemed award in Tampa, Florida. 💙🥳."

Given how loved Robin is on GMA and all the other things she has had a hand in bringing to life onscreen, fans couldn't wait to celebrate the milestone in the comments.

"Congratulations! Well deserved!!👏🏻👏🏻❤️🥇," one person wrote. "Our QUEEEEEEN! 👑🙌💕," another exclaimed. "Tampa was so excited to welcome Robin! We love our GMA family!" a different follower added.

For those wanting a bit more information about Robin's latest award, the Poynter Institute is a non-profit that is focused on democracy by highlighting those who embrace journalistic integrity, ethics and impact. The news of Robin receiving the medal actually was first announced in August, where organization president Neil Brown shared high praise about the news anchor's career.

"Few journalists connect so genuinely with their audiences the way that Robin Roberts does," he said in an official statement at the time. "From her days as a local sports reporter to being in the anchor chair at ESPN and ABC, Robin has told stories with personality and purpose. Her career, and the leadership she exhibits today at Good Morning America, are rooted in determination and empathy. With our Poynter medal, we are honored to recognize Robin Roberts and the journalism values she represents."

And if you're wondering how Robin felt about this honor from the Poynter Institute, she had nothing but gratitude on Instagram.

"Such a special evening at @poynter_institute’s Annual Bowtie Ball," she wrote. "So honored to be awarded their Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism. Inspired by the many incredible journalists who were in the audience and grateful to members of our @goodmorningamerica family for joining me in Tampa!"

Congrats!

