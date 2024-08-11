Robin Williams Remembered by Son Zak on 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'I’m Reflecting on the Immense Love You Shared'

Robin's son Zak posted a tribute on Instagram, featuring a photo of the actor from his 'Mork & Mindy' days

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Zak Williams and his father Robin Williams in 2012

Robin Williams' son Zak is remembering his father 10 years after his death.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, Zak, 41, posted a picture of the Oscar winner, along with a touching note to his father.

"Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years," he began his caption beneath the photo of Robin as Mork from the comedy series Mork & Mindy. "Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us — your family, your friends and everyone you met."



"You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family," he continued. "Love you forever. ❤️."

Robin died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63 years old. Zak in 2020 said that ahead of his death, his father "took great lengths to support his well-being and mental health, especially when he was challenged."

"It was something that was a daily consideration for him," he added at the time.

Throughout his career as a comedian and an actor, Robin charmed generations of fans. He began his career performing standup in the 1970s and went on to star in movies such as Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Morning, Vietnam, among others.

He was nominated for four Oscars and won the Best Supporting Actor statuette in 1988 for Good Will Hunting. He also won two Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.



Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Robin Williams and his family

Related: Matt Damon Hopes Robin Williams Is Honored with Good Will Hunting Statue in Boston Garden: 'The Coolest Idea'

Zak's sister Zelda Williams also posted a tribute to Robin, debunking rumors that he had a pet monkey, as a photo of him with Crystal the monkey, who played Dexter in Night at the Museum went viral.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are) … I sure as hell will ♥️," Zelda wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



In addition to Zak and Zelda, 35, Williams had another son, Cody, 32.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Robin Williams in 2011

Related: Pauly Shore Recalls Robin Williams' Early Stand-Up Days at The Comedy Store: He Was 'Just Another Level' (Exclusive)

On July 21, on what would have been Robin's 73rd birthday, Zak paid tribute to his father on X.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday,” he wrote alongside a photo of his dad meditating. “I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world.”

“There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever," he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.