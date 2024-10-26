Robin Wright looks back at 'Forrest Gump'
Robin Wright remembers dancing with Tom Hanks on the "Forrest Gump" set as the two stars reunite 30 years later for the film "Here." (Oct. 25)
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
The singer shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
Prince William followed strict royal rules around dinner time as a child, but he has likely not enforced them on his three kids with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves drop their pants to celebrate the first birthday of his tequila brand, Pantalones – and his 55th birthday. See the picture here...
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
Over a year after ending 'The Rachael Ray Show,' the celebrity cook has a new podcast and a partnership with A&E Networks
The actor's girlfriend recently made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway during the brand's fashion show on Oct. 15
The couple donned wine-colored outfits to celebrate the launch of Holland’s new Bero nonalcoholic beer brand.
Queen Camilla recently revealed King Charles has a worrying working habit, and it could damage his health
Lively and Reynolds got all dressed up for a Broadway show.
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor couldn't be more stylish, and her latest, hip-bearing outfit may be her best yet! See photos.
The Love Island host joined Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount to present the Entrepreneur Award of the Year at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards last night. See photos
AFI Fest, the longest-running film festival in Los Angeles, will cap off its 38th edition Sunday evening with the world premiere of Clint Eastwood’s “Juror #2” at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch will walk the red carpet, which marks the festival’s fourth world premiere of …
"God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner, he was like, 'No – you're going to dye it,'" Annable recalled to PEOPLE
Kamala Harris has decidedly proven to be the more popular presidential candidate among talent in the entertainment industry this election, with recent campaign rally appearances including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee. But Donald Trump can now count a new Hollywood name among his supporters: Mel Gibson. In a new video published by …
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do