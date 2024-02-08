Robo-Dinosaur Scares Grasshoppers to Test Why Ancient Reptiles Developed Feathers

South Korean scientists developed a robot dinosaur to scare grasshoppers for an experiment to determine why ancient reptiles developed feathers, according to a recent paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.

According to the paper, results suggest that some dinosaurs may have flapped their proto-wings to flush out prey as a hunting strategy, and that this behavior may have resulted in dinosaurs developing larger and more feathers.

Jinseok Park, the first author of the flush-pursue hypothesis paper, sent this footage to Storyful showing the robo-dinosaur, which he and his co-authors dubbed Robopteryx.

The team conducted experiments with the robot performing motions consistent with a flush display. The prey used was a band-winged grasshopper.

Park et al said approximately half of the grasshoppers fled in response to a featherless Robopteryx, compared to over 90 percent when it flapped feathered wings. The insects also showed stronger neural signals when feathers were present. Credit: Jinseok Park via Storyful