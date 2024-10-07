Robocalls ramp up during political season

The Daily Beast

During the middle of yet another rambling rant about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him, Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that one path to a victory over Kamala Harris is to establish a voting mandate in battleground states.“The only way to avoid this miserable thing for America is if Wisconsin and the entire Midwest turn and, I mean, turn out in record numbers,” the former president told rally goers in Juneau, Wisconsin.“We need a mandate in the vote,” he said. At one point during the