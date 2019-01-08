Robot Entertainment Shutting Down ‘Orcs Must Die! Unchained’ and ‘Hero Academy’

Developer Robot Entertainment will shut down three of its games this April following months of financial loss, CEO Patrick Hudson announced Monday.

“Making and supporting a game is a long and challenging journey. Along the way, there are plenty of highs and plenty of lows. The communities who play our games join us on these journeys. We know this decision affects our players as much as it does us,” writes Hudson.

“We’ve kept these games operating at a financial loss for many months. Unfortunately, it’s no longer sustainable for us to do so.”

“Orcs Must Die! Unchained” and “Hero Academy 2” have been unable to maintain a sufficient player base to cover the operational costs to keep the games running, says Hudson. The original “Hero Academy” has been “technically obsolete for a long time now,” he adds. “We could not maintain the pace of operating system updates from Apple.”

The studio is ceasing operations on its free-to-play game “Orcs Must Die! Unchained”, as well as “Hero Academy”, and “Hero Academy 2” on April 8 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

In turn, the team will be shifting its focus to future games. Robot Entertainment is working on two new games that have yet to be announced.

Starting immediately players can log into “Orcs Must Die! Unchained” and “Hero Academy 2” to receive a substantial gift of in-game cash for the remaining weeks of play. The currency gift won’t appear in your account automatically – it can take up to 24 hours to appear, says Hudson – but recently active players can expect “copious amounts of currency” at least once per day.

“Orcs Must Die! Unchained” is the third installment in the “Orcs Must Die!” franchise. “Unchained” launched as a free-to-play game for users to earn in-game currency and upgrades, either by playing successful matches or by buying directly using real world money.

The studio’s multiplayer turn-based series “Hero Academy” first launched on Android, iOS, and PC. Its sequel, “Hero Academy 2”, released in January 2018.

