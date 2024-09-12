Robot fingertips could restore feeling to those without a sense of touch

The prosthetic allows the wearer to control the force applied when grasping fragile objects - Scuola Superiore SantâAnna/SWNS

Tiny robotic fingertips could one day help those who have lost their sense of touch to feel a handshake, University College London (UCL) scientists have said.

The technology is also set to be used as a diagnostic tool able to identify people who are losing their sense of touch and track any worsening of the condition.

The machine clamps onto a person’s finger and replicates real-life sensations by using vibrations at a range of frequencies to activate the four sensors in the skin itself.

The technology is the first to activate all four sensors simultaneously and create an accurate copy of touch, transmitting this to a person’s entire fingertip.

It will be used to monitor the loss of touch in people suffering from conditions such as carpal tunnel and diabetes in an upcoming clinical trial at UCL.

Ten people who are losing feeling in their fingers are being recruited before the end of 2024 for the trial which will last 18 to 24 months.

Regular check-ups with academics and doctors will use the device, called BAMH, to determine any worsening in a person’s loss of sensation in their fingers.

The technology could one day help create a virtual sense of touch between people when communicating from afar - Scuola Superiore SantâAnna/SWNS

Engineers behind the project, published on Thursday in Nature Communications, are hopeful the technology can later be scaled up from one fingertip to several, and maybe even a glove, to allow people to add physical touch to video calls.

“One area where the device can be used is in social applications It’s very likely that you have family that is not living in the same town as you,” Dr Sara Abad, study author from UCL, told reporters at the British Science Festival at the University of East London.

“Unfortunately, with video calls there is a barrier. For social bonding, which is important, you need touch, but video calls don’t provide that.

“The technology offers a way of incorporating touch into our virtual social interactions and can also act as a diagnostic tool for touch perception for patients, who experience sensitivity loss.”

Prof Helge Wurdemann, who also worked on the device, said: “We believe we have the technology here that would enable us to design a glove… We’re looking into [combining] multiple fingers.”

“This interface can be changed as we want – for patients who have loss of sensitivity, for surgery, for remote social interaction.”

Scientists are also investigating using BAMH to add accurate sensory feedback into robotic surgeries so clinicians can conduct examinations remotely as well as they can in-person.