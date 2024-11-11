New robot to help improve diagnosis of lung cancer

A new tool at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore is taking a closer look inside your body to hopefully find danger sooner. Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer deaths nationwide, and women are 1 1/2 times more likely to get diagnosed with lung cancer than men. Dr. Sy Sarkar, a board-certified interventional pulmonologist with The Lung Center at Mercy, told 11 News that the new "Galaxy Robot System" by Noah Medical performs bronchoscopies to enhance the early identification of lung cancer. With the robot, they can reach potentially cancerous nodules and lesions in the lungs with far greater precision and accuracy than in the past.