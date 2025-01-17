New robot performing surgery on cancer patients

Damien Jeffries said he could not believe how well he felt two days after having robot-assisted surgery [BBC]

Cancer patients in west Norfolk are benefiting from a new surgical robot.

The £1m machine called Versius allows surgeons to perform long, complex procedures more comfortably.

It has been bought by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and is expected to be used to treat 100 patients in its first year.

Currently it is used for colorectal surgery, but the plan is to use it for urology and gynaecological procedures as well.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital surgical team with the new Versius surgical robot [BBC]

Damien Jeffries, 51, from nearby Ashwicken, had surgery using the robot to treat his bowel cancer.

He said: "For me it was really good. I was really pleased when my surgeon said he would be using the robot. I was very happy that he had the confidence in the robot to allow me to be operated on".

Mr Jeffries said he was surprised at how well he was feeling 48 hours after the procedure.

He said anyone due to have an operation involving a robot should not be worried.

"Just go with it. It really is fantastic. I'm waiting for all the results to come back now, but I think it is looking positive."

Syed Hyder, a colorectal surgeon, led efforts to get robotic equipment into the hospital [BBC]

It has taken the surgical team six years to get to this point.

The first challenge was finding funding for the machine and the next was fitting it safely into an aging hospital.

The Queen Elizabeth is due to be rebuilt by 2030, but the team did not want to delay the introduction of robotics until then.

It meant the floor of the operating theatre had to be reinforced to cope with the machine's 1.4 tonne weight.

Surgeon Syed Hyder carried out the operation on Mr Jeffries.

He said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we've got to this stage that we have our own robot.

"I'm really proud that we've got it for our community and to provide the best care for our patients.

"The benefit of the robot is that you get a 3D view. It is just an amazing picture inside and that helps us a lot."

