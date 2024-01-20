The robots are coming… for restaurant jobs

South China Morning Post

This article was first published by The Korea Times in a partnership with the South China Morning Post. A resident of eastern Jiangsu province, 48-year-old Shen Ling used to own a number of Samsung Electronics smartphones in the 2010s, attracted by the devices' well-designed appearance and popularity among consumers across mainland China. "It was once an age of glory for Samsung in China, when so many of my friends were using the brand for its high-end market standing," Shen said. "I also chose