Robyn Arryn's Glow-Up Shocked Fans Watching The Series Finale Of 'Game Of Thrones'

This is your spoiler alert warning: If you haven’t watched the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” leave now.

After the battle of the Night King was won and Daenerys Targaryen killed, those with any power left in Westeros gathered to determine the fate of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow. Oh, and to decide who would take the Iron Throne after all.

Convening together were the remaining Stark siblings (Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark), Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos Seaworth, Gendry Baratheon, Edmure Tully, Yara Greyjoy, Samwell Tarly and many others.

If you looked really closely, one of those “others” probably looked familiar. In a surprise to many on Twitter, one of those people was Robyn Arryn, Lord of the Vale. Except he didn’t look like this anymore:

He looked like this:

(Photo: ) More

As many on social media noted, Robyn Arryn “got hot.” Many also quipped that his penchant for breastfeeding as a preteen must’ve helped. Twitter is an odd place, what can we say?

Anyway, here are some tweets about Robyn’s glow-up:

the biggest twist of game of thrones was robyn arryn becoming a snacc pic.twitter.com/hiO8gpICWD — tumble of house dorez (@tumbledorez) May 20, 2019

Holy crap the biggest surprise is that Robyn Arryn had a glow up. #GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FoSCl4izL4 — Jack Chap (@chapstweets) May 20, 2019

Robyn Aryn glowing up was the real shock twist of #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/7azXzY0Z8o — Queer of the North (@2ndrateAndyKing) May 20, 2019

the best part about the finale was by far seeing Robyn Arryn’s glow up.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lyC5H5qNHV — hunter (@hunter_tyler16) May 20, 2019

My favorite part of #GameOfThrones is that Robyn Arryn got a Neville Longbottom-esque glow-up and I'm really happy for him. #GameOfThronesFinale #GOTFinale #DemThrones #TheFinalEpisode — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) May 20, 2019

Ummm, on a lighter note, can we take a moment to honor Robyn Arryn’s GLOW UP?!?! Is this ACTUAL PROOF of the effects of breastfeeding later in life?!?! I mean, they ARE awesome so...🤷🏽‍♀️ #GoT #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/00bitRDDOG — lizj (@sepia_chic) May 20, 2019

Robyn Arryn??? Whew that breastmilk did you good! #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/UQz273taR5 — podrick & tormunds sister (@ceenairaaa) May 20, 2019

It think the message #GameOfThrones was trying to get across is to breastfeed until age 12.#robynarryn pic.twitter.com/knvhXkCsAx — Corwin Lawrence (@icydeadpeeps) May 20, 2019

Aight Robyn Aryn. Imma give you five more years to do a few push ups and to scrub the taste of your momma’s titty outcha mouth and then we can let it do what it do. pic.twitter.com/9ZHVtf04T4 — Your Problematic Fave (@VelvetDiamante) May 20, 2019

Robyn Aryn, the new Neville Longbottom — Jason (@RealEvilGenius) May 20, 2019

Holy Robyn Arryn! They should be using these pictures in promotional materials on the benefits of breastfeeding. #GameOfThrones #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Ggx5vL34gL — Benita Lee ❣️ (@Benita_Lee) May 20, 2019

Is no one going to talk about Robyn Aryn’s glow up? #GameofThrones — Alyssa Schloss (@alyssaschloss) May 20, 2019

The Neville Longbottom Award goes to my guy Sweet Robyn Arryn. pic.twitter.com/qkN5lMWMWf — cole kuiper (@cmkuiper) May 20, 2019

I enjoyed Robyn Arryn turning into a young Clooney. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 20, 2019