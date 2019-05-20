Robyn Arryn's Glow-Up Shocked Fans Watching The Series Finale Of 'Game Of Thrones'

Jenna Amatulli

This is your spoiler alert warning: If you haven’t watched the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” leave now.

After the battle of the Night King was won and Daenerys Targaryen killed, those with any power left in Westeros gathered to determine the fate of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow. Oh, and to decide who would take the Iron Throne after all.

Convening together were the remaining Stark siblings (Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark), Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos Seaworth, Gendry Baratheon, Edmure Tully, Yara Greyjoy, Samwell Tarly and many others. 

If you looked really closely, one of those “others” probably looked familiar. In a surprise to many on Twitter, one of those people was Robyn Arryn, Lord of the Vale. Except he didn’t look like this anymore:

He looked like this:

As many on social media noted, Robyn Arryn “got hot.” Many also quipped that his penchant for breastfeeding as a preteen must’ve helped. Twitter is an odd place, what can we say? 

Anyway, here are some tweets about Robyn’s glow-up:

 

