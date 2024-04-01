Rocanville pinpoints top projects

Rocanville town council had a first look at the draft budget at its meeting Wednesday, targeting three big projects for the coming year.

At the top of the list is the revitalized swimming pool that everyone in town is eager to see work taking place on.

“Another one is a water treatment plant distribution header project,” explained Town Administrator Tanya Strandlund. “We’re going to do some replacing of aging infrastructure there.”

That work is a proactive approach, researching material costs and a general idea of what the ballpark price tag could look like for the project.

A third focus is on a drainage plan, enabling ditches to flow properly.

Dust control

The town awarded dust control work to Virden business Clark’s Contracting & Maintenance. The crew will apply Tiger Calcium Premium 35 Blend in an effort to reduce dust around town.

Money invested into GIC

Council approved the investment of $20,000 into a GIC.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator