Rocanville pool project goes to tender

Rocanville Town Council has extended the date of completion for the pool refurbishment project. The official decision was made during the Dec. 6 meeting of council, moving the completion date to Dec. 31, 2024. The Town currently has a request for proposals on the pool project on SaskTenders, open until Jan. 5, 2024 for interested parties to bid on the demolition of the current facility and construction of a new building.

The project has been met with considerable mitigating factors, primarily the cost. The Town was successful in securing an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant for $1,269,782, but when tenders began to roll in at that time, the lowest bid on the project was over $3.645 million—effectively driving the price-tag overall to more than $4 million. This was much higher than the Town’s expected cost of $2.34 million. A subsequent call for tenders that closed in April resulted in only one bidder quoting $4.939 million for the job (total cost being $6.693 million), ultimately placing the pool project on pause.

A caveat with the new end date is if the pool is not substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2024, the Town could lose the ICIP funding. One option presented by the Rocanville Pool Refurbishment Committee during a public forum back in August was that of the Town itself assuming the role of General Contractor with various portions of the project being tendered out separately. The downside of that proposition would be an even longer timeline for project completion.

“It all depends on pricing,” said Mayor Ron Reed, who also sits on the committee. “It’s a project we’re really wanting to get done, but I believe the way we’ve got our RFP set up right now, it has the best chance for success, so hopefully things go that route and we don’t have to go that route and try and make those decisions.”

Residents may be curious as to the movement on the project, but Reed noted some work has been done in the background.

“We did have a site meeting here last week with potential contractors and we’re planning another one for December 15,” he said.

As with the majority of construction projects, driver of higher prices always circles back to the effects of the COVID pandemic.

“It’s affected all different industries, even raw materials differently, or at different times, but I still think that is the root cause,” Reed said. “There was a mad rush of all these projects, all starting once COVID was done and that just put a strain on all that supply chain and material issues.”

Seeking tenders in the slower winter months is one strategy hoped to pay off, perhaps even bringing in some bids more in line with the budget.

“The timing of this RFP, we’re doing it early enough in the year that we’re hoping that some of these contractors or labourers don’t have work lined up for next year,” Reed explained. “So if they can book in some time, and if we let them know that we’re somewhat flexible, they can still search for other work for their company and we’d be able to work around that as well.”

Whether or not Rocanville will see a new pool next year is contingent on several factors, but the Jan. 5 deadline is a big date circled on the calendar.

“It all depends on how things shape up and what these prices come in at,” Reed said. “If it’s something that we can have an enclosed building, and the pricing’s good there, and we’ve got all our funding secured and the grant’s still in place, there would be no reason why we couldn’t continue on with some of the optional items in the proposal.”

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator