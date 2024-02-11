Rochdale: Four boys aged 12-14 arrested on suspicion of rape

Officers were called to reports of a rape in the Newbold area of Rochdale

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape, according to police in Rochdale.

Officers were called to reports of a rape in the Newbold area at around 18:00 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The quartet - aged 12, 13, 14, and 14 - were arrested and remain in custody.

A crime scene is still in place and the victim is being supported, the force added.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "At around 6pm on Saturday 10 February 2024, officers were called to reports of a rape in Newbold, Rochdale.

"Four boys aged 12, 13, 14, 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

"The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available."

