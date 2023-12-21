Rochester Cathedral closed after fire breaks out

Kent Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the fire is "not yet known"

A cathedral in Kent has said it will be closed Thursday after a fire broke out.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines were sent to Rochester Cathedral at about 15:40 GMT on Wednesday and crews put out a blaze in the air filtration system.

The cathedral has suspended services on Thursday to access any damage caused.

No injuries have been reported and the cathedral plans to reopen on Friday saying it expects "no changes to our Advent and Christmas services".

Crews left the scene at about 17:15, the fire service said.

The cathedral thanked the emergency services and staff for their "rapid" response.

