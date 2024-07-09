Rochester police investigating serious crash near Crown Point Road
Authorities said Crown Point Road from the intersection and Meaderboro Road and Estes Road, to the intersection of Strafford Road, is closed while crews investigate.
Authorities said Crown Point Road from the intersection and Meaderboro Road and Estes Road, to the intersection of Strafford Road, is closed while crews investigate.
It was meant to make Canada a leader in military aviation and engineering. But the Avro Arrow program was dropped less than a year after its first flight. Here’s why.
Many consumers must consider cost, reliability and fuel efficiency when buying a car.
NEW DENVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Mounties in British Columbia's West Kootenay region say four people are dead after a crash that closed a stretch of Highway 6 for 11 hours.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 57,741 vehicles. This includes Ford, Toyota and General Motors vehicles.
The plane continued to Denver and landed safely with no reported injuries on the aircraft or on the ground, according to United Airlines.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people, the Justice Department said late Sunday, after the government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.
(Reuters) -Lucid Group reported second-quarter deliveries above market expectations on Monday, as price cuts helped boost demand for its luxury electric sedans. Demand for electric vehicles has grown at a slower-than-expected pace in the past year, pressured by high borrowing costs, economic uncertainties and consumer preference for hybrid alternatives. EV market leader Tesla and others, including Lucid, have responded by slashing prices and offering incentives such as cheaper financing options to lure consumers.
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and crossover SUVs are the most popular type. Smaller, fuel-efficient compact cars have experienced significant growth in recent years,...
SUVs are dominating the market and have become the country's most popular vehicle to drive, and with good reason. They're roomier, with some holding up to eight passengers, practical for families, and...
Boeing’s 737 Max is a more fuel-efficient version of the American aerospace company’s popular 737, the best-selling airliner ever. Airlines have flown Max jets for just seven years, but in that short time two of them crashed, killing 346 people, and the plane has become a symbol of safety concerns swirling around Boeing.
2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition revealed with unique styling, all-terrain tires. Also added to Rogue are optional ProPilot Assist 2.1 and camera modes
The Ford Bronco returned in the middle of Covid; now that the market has calmed down, which of these iconic SUV truly owns our hearts?
We love a good sentimental car story!
A 27-year-old man has died after his car crashed off the motorway and down an embankment after a police pursuit.
Some travelers have made $10,000 just by giving up their airplane seat and agreeing to take another flight just a couple hours later.
A plane heading into Heathrow Airport was diverted when it was reportedly hit by lightning. The British Airways flight from Stuttgart had to land at Gatwick following the strike, according to The Sun. BA confirmed to Sky News the flight had experienced "adverse weather conditions" without giving further details.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak rail service between New York and Boston was restored after a lightning strike was believed to have caused a circuit breaker to malfunction, the rail service announced Saturday night.