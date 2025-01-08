Rock fans furious after developers tear down band members’ childhood home

A historic Sydney house that was once the childhood home to not one but two rock stars has been demolished, despite being listed on Australia’s National Trust register.

The property formerly located at 4 Burleigh Street in the Sydney suburb of Burwood was once the home of AC/DC’s Angus and Malcolm Young.

Their family moved into the house in 1965, the year that elder brother George Young and his band The Easybeats released their debut, Easy.

George had met his future bandmate, Dutch musician Harry Vanda, in the Villawood Migrant Hostel where the Young family first stayed after moving to Australia from Scotland.

He and Vanda achieved a hit single with “Friday on My Mind” in 1967, and also scored a Top 10 when they wrote “Love is in the Air”, which was recorded by John Paul Young (no relation) in 1977.

In 1973, AC/DC – one of Australia’s biggest rock exports – were formed at the Burleigh Street house, which was added to the National Trust Register of Historic Houses in 2013.

However, the building was reportedly demolished in late 2024 after being sold in February the previous year for AUD $5.8m (£3.34m).

Angus Young (pictured) and his brother Malcolm formed AC/DC at the property in Burleigh Street (Getty Images)

Billboard reports that the legacy of the property had been recognised on a number of occasions over the years, including last year when artist Claire Foxton was commissioned to paint a mural of Angus and Malcolm by Burwood Council. The mural is apparently still visible on the side of 12 Burleigh Street.

AC/DC fans and members of the local community have expressed their outrage at the demolition.

However, Burwood Council said in a statement that “as it is not heritage listed or protected under local or state legislation, and because the National Trust is a community-based, non-government organisation, with no statutory authority, the property does not have enforceable protections”.

The statement added: “Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family and the area’s rich musical heritage.”

From left: Brian Johnson, Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Angus Young and Phil Rudd of AC/DC being honoured at the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California, 2000 (Getty Images)

Burwood Square Pty Ltd, the company behind the purchase and demolition of the house, expressed regret over the demolition and said it was unaware of the cultural importance it held.

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” general manager Leon Kmita told The Herald Sun.

“Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.”

Kmita said that the company is in the process of attempting to salvage materials from the house to create a “special space” where AC/DC fans can gather to “celebrate the band’s enduring legacy”.

“On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret,” Kmita said. “We now recognise how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.”

He concluded: “While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.

“To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right.”

Malcolm Young died in 2017, just weeks after the death of his older brother George. Angus Young continues to perform with AC/DC.