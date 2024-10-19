Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, more: How to watch

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to induct its latest class of musical artists who, once again, have been influential for decades in multiple genres beyond the institution's namesake.

From rock acts like Ozzy Osbourne, to pop stars like Cher, to hip-hop icons like Mary J. Blige, this year's inductees "represent the power of musical creativity and the ability to shape the sound and style of popular music," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement.

After the acts were announced back in April, the induction ceremony is set to take place this weekend amid a week of related hoopla in Cleveland, Ohio. In addition to the inductees, the Rock Hall has also announced a star-studded list of special guests attending as both presenters and performers, including Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Slash.

Here's how to watch this year's induction ceremony:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

When is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 next door to the museum at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse stadium, where the Cleveland Browns play home NFL games.

How to watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live beginning at 7 p.m. EST on Disney+.

Coverage of the event will remain available to watch on the streaming platform following the ceremony, as well as on Hulu the next day.

Monthly subscription rates at Disney+ recently increased and now start at $10.99, which includes a bundle with Hulu.

ABC will air a condensed prime-time special of the ceremony on Jan. 1, which will feature performance highlights and standout moments.

Disney+ released a short promo you can watch here:

Tickets still available

If you find yourself in Ohio this weekend and just really want to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in person, you may still have a chance.

While tickets went on sale in August, some still remain available on Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse's website starting at $130.

Who is getting inducted in 2024 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Mary J. Blige accepts an award onstage Jan. 20 during The 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rock Hall unveiled the names of 16 artists or other musical figures back in April who will be inducted in 2024.

That includes eight main acts who are inducted via ballot under the prestigious performer category:

Mary J. Blige;

Cher;

Dave Matthews Band;

Foreigner;

Peter Frampton;

Kool & the Gang;

Ozzy Osbourne, who was already inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006;

A Tribe Called Quest

The other half of this year's inductees will also get into the hall of fame thanks to special categories.

The musical influence award will go to a trio of blues heroes – Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton. Jimmy Buffett will be honored posthumously with the musical excellence award, along with MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield.

The annual Ahmet Ertegun award will go to screenwriter/TV producer Suzanne de Passe, who served as executive producer of “Showtime At the Apollo” from 2002-2008.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony: How to watch