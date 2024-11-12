Rock star calls for new stem cell donors after missing out on treatment

Mike Peters, frontman of Welsh band The Alarm, has said his “future is uncertain” as he implored people to become potential stem cell donors.

The rock star, who was forced to cancel a US tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with fast-growing lymphoma, was given the all-clear in September following experimental therapy at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

But his rare and aggressive lymphoma returned last month.

Mike Peters has a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma, which returned last month (Jules Peters/PA)

The 65-year-old has launched a campaign to get a quarter of a million people on the stem cell donor registry after just missing out on his own chance to get a stem cell transplant.

He said that he hopes to be able to receive one of the life-saving procedures in the future as he encouraged people to join the One in a Million campaign.

Peters, who has supported U2 and Status Quo on tour, was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 29 years ago aged 36.

Earlier this year, medics diagnosed him with Richter’s syndrome, where CLL changes into a much more aggressive lymphoma.

He is now on a chemotherapy regime, with a view to starting CAR-T therapy – a very complex and specialist type of immunotherapy.

Peters established the Love Hope Strength Foundation in 2006 with his wife Jules, 57. They have two sons aged 17 and 20.

The Foundation has now launched a new campaign, One in a Million, to double the number of people signed up as potential stem cell donors.

Mike and Jules Peters established the Love Hope Strength Foundation in 2006 (Jules Peters/PA)

It has already encouraged 250,000 people to register as potential donors in partnership with the blood cancer charity DKMS.

“I was supposed to be preparing for a stem cell transplant now, exactly 29 years since I was first told I had the disease,” said Peters.

“Unfortunately, Richter’s syndrome has aggressively broken down my hard-earned remission and denied me the opportunity to have this potentially life-saving procedure.

“So close, yet so far.

“Despite this set back, it’s not the end of the road, and I’m on a new chemotherapy regime which could be a bridge to revolutionary new CAR-T therapy and, if I regain my complete remission status, then a stem cell transplant.

“The future is uncertain, but I still have many options and as I navigate those, I want to make sure I help other blood cancer sufferers like me.”

He added: “People who desperately need a stem cell transplant have to find the perfect match for the best result. Imagine if you could help someone by being their ‘One in a Million’ life-saving match. We all search for some kind of legacy, and what a legacy this could be. Being a donor requires so little effort and the reward is immense.”

Jules Peters said: “Although this latest set-back has been a devasting blow for our family, it affords us more time to find the best life-saving match for Mike. During this difficult time, we want to put our energy into helping others find that perfect match, now and in the future. So please donate a cheek swab and get on the list to help a stranger. What a legacy this will be for everyone if we can boost the register by a further 250,000 over the next two years.”

Michael Gallagher, spokesperson for the charity DKMS, added: “Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer.

“Currently, only 60% of patients will find a matching stem cell donor, making the need for new donors critical.

“We want to help people with blood cancer receive a stem cell transplant and have the best possible chance for a healthier future. Becoming a donor is simple. You just order a free cheek swab from the comfort of your own home, and send it back to us with your sample to get on the register.”

– To find out more visit: dkms.org.uk/lhs_24.