Rockcliffe gas plant proposals opposed by residents

Rockliffe residents are concerned about the environmental impact of a proposed gasification plant

Residents from a Cumbrian village have staged a protest against proposed plans for a nearby gasification plant.

People from Rockcliffe are concerned about pollution and the impact on local children and the surrounding wildlife.

The proposed North West Recycling plant is intended to turn waste matter into a gas, called syngas. which can be used to generate electricity.

Protestors have accused the firm of a lack of transparency over its plans. Cumberland Council has made no comment.

"As this is a live planning application that has yet to be determined, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this stage," a spokesperson for the council said.

'Rebuffed'

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said protesters - organised by members of the Rockcliffe and District Action Group - gathered outside the Civic Centre in Carlisle on Wednesday, ahead of a council meeting.

Spokeswoman Sally Tears labelled the facility, at units on Kingmoor Park Rockcliffe Estate, unnecessary, and claimed residents had not been given all the information on the proposed development.

"Every question we've asked is rebuffed," said Ms Tears.

She added: "We do not want any more industry on the edge of a village that is a scientific interest area.

"We have some wonderful wildlife, and now they want to foist on us a 60ft chimney, along with all the pollution and run-offs."

The site, described in the plans as an "embedded waste fuel gasification and combined heat and power (CHP) generation facility" has also met opposition from environmental groups and Rockcliffe Parish Council, citing environmental and 'transparency' concerns within the application process.

A spokesman from North West Recycling has previously said: "A comprehensive planning application has been submitted, including full technical details.

"The company has fully engaged with the planning authority during the consultation period and at this time we have nothing further to add."

Story continues

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.