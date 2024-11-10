Rockefeller Plaza’s iconic Christmas tree arrives in New York City in time for festive season

The Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree has landed in New York in time for the festive season to get underway.

The 74-foot Norway spruce was driven 144 miles from Massachusetts, and required a crane to get it into position in the Plaza.

It takes over 50,000 bulbs to light the tree, which has become a staple tourist attraction for visitors to the city at Christmas.

However, there’s still plenty of time for preparation, as it’s not expected to be switched on until 4 December.