Rocket firm pauses plan for Highland spaceport

A rocket manufacturer is to "pause" construction of a spaceport in Sutherland to instead focus its launch efforts in Shetland.

Orbex announced it would now aim to launch its first rockets from SaxaVord Spaceport.

The company - which is based in Forres in Moray - said it would retain the lease on the Sutherland site and did not rule out developing it in future.

The Sutherland Spaceport was granted planning permission in November 2020 and some initial construction work started last year.

Orbex chief executive Phil Chambers said: "While we appreciate this news means pausing the construction plans at Sutherland, we are still committed to the North of Scotland at our facilities in Forres and we look forward to building our presence at SaxaVord in Shetland as well."

The SavaxVord Spaceport is at a more advanced stage of development, and is already seeing engine tests. There are hopes for launches from the site in 2025.

Orbex will retain its lease to build and operate its own spaceport at Sutherland, and this will be "kept under continuous review".

Both the UK and Scottish governments have invested millions in the development of the Sutherland Spaceport.

'It’s a win-win'

Mr Chambers said Orbex wanted to focus on developing launch vehicles and associated launch services.

"This decision will help us to reach first launch in 2025 and provides SaxaVord with another customer to further strengthen its commercial proposition.

"It’s a win-win for UK and Scottish space."

SaxaVord Spaceport chief executive Frank Strang welcomed the announcement.

"Given the scale of their ambition, it makes sense for Orbex to start operations from SaxaVord Spaceport, which is already licenced and in a position to support their upcoming launches."

More on this story