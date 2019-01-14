‘Rocket League’ Full Cross-Platform Play Live For All Users Now

Full cross-platform play is now available for “Rocket League” owners across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With “Rocket League” in the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta Program, players on all platforms can join in on the fun, with everyone able to randomly matchmake with or play against each other in any online match type, such as Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes. Psyonix took to the official “Rocket League” blog to make the announcement on Monday.

“Today’s announcement is an important one for us here at Psyonix, because we know how much our community has wanted FULL cross-platform support for quite some time,” wrote Psyonix. “On behalf of the entire team, THANK YOU for your passion and persistence as we continue to do our best to make Rocket League the best experience we can.”

While the Cross-Platform option should now be enabled by default, players can ensure they’re covered by heading to the Main Menu, choosing Options, and ensuring the Cross-Platform Play box is checked. If all is well, the game should automatically allow cross-play with other gamers.

Psyonix notes that cross-platform parties will be coming in the future with the first “Rocket League” update this year, though more information on that will be coming soon. With it, the game will include a cross-platform party system that’ll allow players to partner with friends on any platform. It’s still possible to do right now by creating or joining Private Matches, but the popular game will include a dedicated mode for just that soon enough.

“Rocket League” is a game that combines the best of racing and soccer, with teams vying to score goals in enormous, souped-up cars and other vehicles. It’s currently available from Psyonix.

