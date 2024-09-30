Rockets fired at US military base in likely Iran-linked attack

A Hezbollah fighter manning a multi-rocket launcher for Katyusha missiles in a file picture. The weapon is believed to have been used in the latest attack - Rawan / Rex Features

A military base hosting US forces in Baghdad was hit by a rocket attack on Monday evening, according to reports.

At least two rockets were fired at the Victoria military base, which hosts American forces near Baghdad International Airport, according to the Reuters news agency, citing two Iraqi military officials.

It was also reported that the base had activated its air defences, intercepting the rockets.

US officials have not yet confirmed the attack, which took place around midnight, local time (5pm ET).

The munitions used were reportedly Katyusha rockets, a weapon first fielded by the Soviet Union that has recently been used in the Middle East by Hezbollah and other Iranian-linked groups in Iraq.

Several US military installations have been targeted by a loose alliance of Islamist groups backed by Tehran since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October.

In January, three US troops were killed at a base in northern Jordan, prompting a US retaliation.