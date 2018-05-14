The Rockets Will Show Us What Kind of Team These Warriors Really Are

I never really learned to revile, clown, or otherwise trash the Golden State Warriors. I kind of felt bad for them when they blew a 3-1 lead—seven months earlier, at the beginning of 2015-16, we’d been falling over ourselves to praise them—and the Kevin Durant signing, if excessive, was perfectly within the team’s rights. Every franchise has money to spend; you can’t exactly penalize one for going after the best players they can. And while Durant may have taken the easy path to a championship, that doesn’t make him a bad person. We expect players, teams, and organizations to abide by some abstract moral code. Except their job isn’t to uphold honor, it’s to win games. And no one ever complains about it when it’s their team breaking unspoken rules in the interest of chasing a title.

While I don’t hate the Warriors, though, I can’t say I have any special affinity for them like I once did, or really, feel much one way or the other about them. I don’t mind watching them but, for all the talent and playmaking ferocity that squad contains, I should want to watch them far more often than I do. They’re an uninspiring fact of the league, the yardstick by which every other team is judged. Whenever things go well anywhere in the NBA, we eventually have to ask how it impacts the Warriors, measures up to them, or what it means means for Golden State’s season. More often than not, we think about them because we have to, not because we have any inclination today, which in itself breeds resentment.

For me, there’s an added dimension: This team, in its current incarnation, disappointments me. I know, they’ve won a championship two out of the last three years, and last playoffs lost only one game. At their best, the Warriors play some of the most dominant and inventive basketball we’ve ever seen, and even their most hardened critics have to—however grudgingly—acknowledge their brilliance. My problem is that, ever since signing Durant, it feels like we’re being denied a full glimpse at what this team is capable of. They live and die by their destructive, all-consuming runs, usually in the third quarter, that break a game wide open and leave opponent utterly wrecked and wondering what hit them. What’s always bugged me is that this magical kind of play only happens once a game, for a ten-minute stretch. Other than that, the Warriors can seem listless, disengaged, perfunctory, out of rhythm, even discombobulated. They can bring any team in the league to its knees. But they only do it every so often.

I know that athletes aren’t robots, and that there are perfectly realistic, organic reasons why teams sometimes gel at a ridiculously high level and at other times do not. I’m not presuming that Warriors could ever always play like that. It often feels, though, like this Hampton’s five team has yet to live up to its massive potential. Maybe they never will, and we project too much onto them, or pay too much attention to what they look like on paper. But even if we accept that their dominance, rote as it may seem at times, is still dominance, there’s the small matter of what it feels like—as a proverbial fan of the game—to watch Golden State these days. And compared to 2015-16, it feels oddly unfulfilling. There’s a school of thought that insists that the team is far more entertaining and aesthetically appealing without Durant; while I don’t malign KD, I do harbor some nostalgia for the 2015-16 team which, while still run-based, were generally lively and thriving, anticipating and egging on The Run rather than waiting for it to strike like something alien that arrives out of the blue. There was also a verve, an intensity to Curry—who was in supernova mode on a nightly basis—that infected the entire team and fueled its transcendence.

That has been my Warriors take since the middle of last season, when it became clear that the first half of 2015-16 wasn’t walking through that door anytime soon. Maybe it was the addition of Durant; maybe the team’s new equilibrium was now some measure of imperfection, even disarray. Or maybe, having already gone 73-9, they no longer had anything to prove outside of winning more titles. There’s simply no incentive to stun the world on every single play of every single game. I’m simply underwhelmed—I know people who hold the Warriors’ current play against them, as if the least they could give the sport back was product that showcased them in all their hyper-virtuosic glory. If a Golden State dynasty was inevitable, they could at least put on a good show on their way to wrecking the league’s competitive balance.

