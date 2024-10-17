Rockhurst University campus closed off Wednesday night after bomb threat: Police

Rockhurst University plans to create a center on its campus focused on faith and justice that will be named for iconic Kansas City civil rights leader Alvin Brooks.

Kansas City police are investigating a bomb threat made at Rockhurst University Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the university at 1100 Rockhurst Road around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a bomb threat, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesperson. KCPD, along with Rockhurst University police, was still investigating at 10 p.m.

KCPD’s explosive detection unit, as well as several K-9s, have been called to participate in the investigation, Becchina said.

Access to the campus and surrounding streets has been limited for students and faculty, as well as other pedestrians, Becchina said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.