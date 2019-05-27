Rockies place OF Blackmon (calf) on IL

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Monday before their series opener against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blackmon left Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a right calf strain and has not played since. He fouled a pitch off his calf in the third inning and came out of the game after the fourth.

Blackmon, 32, is hitting .300 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 46 games. He has hit safely in 28 of his past 30 games, hitting .341 in that span.

The Rockies recalled 25-year-old outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque. He made his major league debut in April, playing in three games for Colorado and going hitless in 11 at-bats. Daza is hitting .366 with five home runs and eight stolen bases in 38 games in Albuquerque.

--Field Level Media