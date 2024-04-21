Rockies rally for 2 runs in 10th to beat Mariners 2-1 in 1st game of doubleheader

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, center, is doused by teammate Charlie Blackmon, right, while being interviewed by Marc Stout after McMahon hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Colorado Rockies over the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

The victory snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak for the Rockies (5-16), who entered the day with the worst record in the National League and the worst 20-game start in franchise history.

McMahon's game-ending single sent home Charlie Blackmon for the fifth walk-off RBI of his career.

Seattle broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the 10th, when J.P. Crawford’s RBI single brought home automatic runner Jorge Polanco.

Justin Lawrence (1-1) earned the win. Andrés Muñoz (1-2) took the loss.