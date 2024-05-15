Rockin' In The Free World: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken plays guitar with rock band in Kyiv bar

America’s top diplomat joined a band on stage at a basement bar in Kyiv for a rendition of Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World.Antony Blinken played rhythm guitar with 19.99 on stage at Barman Dictat in Ukraine’s capital and wowed the crowed with the cover of the rock anthem released in 1989 just before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“Your soldiers, your citizens - particularly in the northeast, in Kharkiv - are suffering tremendously. But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you and they're fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you, too,” the US Secretary of State said before playing the song.

Mr Blinken watched most of 19.99's set before the lead singer introduced him as a "great friend of Ukraine." He then joined them on stage to play the song with the chorus "keep on rockin' in the free world".

Antony Blinken at the Barman Dictat bar in Kyiv (via REUTERS)

The song was first performed during an era when the Soviet Union was reeling from protests. Ultimately the USSR broke up and numerous nations, including Ukraine, gained independence.

Dmitry Temnyi, frontman of 19.99, said he was impressed by Mr Blinken’s guitar skills.

“He played well,” he said.

The band was followed by a group of Ukrainian veterans who played wearing military fatigues, Cultural Forces of Ukraine. It was founded in 2022 to boost Ukrainian morale after Russia's invasion, and has both a civilian and military branch.

Mr Blinken is the first senior US official to travel to Ukraine after US Congress last month passed a $61 billion military aid package following a delay of several months during which Russia gained advantage on the battlefield.

Mr Blinken arrived in Kyiv by train early on Tuesday morning on the previously undisclosed visit, which comes days after Russia launched a ground incursion into the north of the region of Kharkiv, opening a new front and stretching Ukraine's soldiers.

Kyiv has been on the back foot on the battlefield for months as Russian troops have slowly advanced, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortages of troop manpower and artillery shells.

Military aid from Washington, Kyiv's main backer, was held up for months, blocked by Republicans in the US Congress until they finally allowed a vote last month, when it passed with support from both parties.