A streaker drew cheers and laughs when he ran onto the field during a Gibraltar Premier Division game in Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar, on Thursday, January 17.

The naked man ran across the field during Gibraltar United’s 5-1 loss to Lincoln Reds.

According to Twitter user @LukeyD1912, the streaker was shoved by the Gibraltar United goalkeeper before escaping via the pitch-side tunnel. Credit: @LukeyD1912 via Storyful