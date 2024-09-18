Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children using books to help families bond with their babies during NICU stay

SWNS

A woman who was born and raised as a boy — living as a man until the age of 43 — discovered she is actually intersex and has both male and female chromosomes. Juleigh Mayfield, 49, from Orlando, Florida, says her life has been shaped by a challenging journey with intersex conditions and health complications. The actress and podcast host says she "presented" as a male at birth, adding: "Even though some of my characteristics were quite minute in size." But it was only when she was playing football in high school and required a physical examination that a doctor told Juleigh — at the time, Bradford — she had characteristics of both genders. "My parents and myself and my family were kind of at ends with what was going on," she explains.