Rocky Point dog rescue needing donations

The Daily Beast

Catarina Demony/ReutersGuinness World Records announced Thursday that it no longer considers Bobi—a purportedly 31-year-old dog that died in October—the oldest dog that ever lived.The superannuated Rafeiro do Alentejo who lived in Portugal was given the title of “world’s oldest dog” in February 2023, but the records organization launched a review last month after some veterinarians questioned Bobi’s age. After combing through the evidence, GWR concluded there’s no way it can definitively prove h