A-Rod Was Just Accused of Cheating on Jennifer Lopez by a Former Yankees Player

Former Yankees player Jose Canseco has accused A-Rod of cheating on J.Lo with his ex-wife.

A-Rod and J.Lo announced their engagement over the weekend, and debuted a ring worth over $1 million.

Because apparently he couldn't give them five minutes to enjoy their engagement, former former New York Yankees player Jose Canseco is out here accusing Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez...with his ex-wife. Which...

Photo credit: Giphy More

As Vulture first noted, Jose hurled this accusation on Sunday night (just one day after A-Rod and J.Lo's announcement), saying "Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is."

Video: Rodriguez Proposes With Huge Ring

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is

- Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

He continued his accusations in a series of tweets, writing "I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone," and "Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone

- Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez

- Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Oh, and he also offered to take a polygraph, which NOPE, NO THANKS!

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate

- Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Literally, my dude. No one asked for this.

