Rod Stewart rejects claims of marriage 'rift' with Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart has shut down speculation of tension in his 17-year marriage to Penny Lancaster, following reports that he refused to move back to the UK with her.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail claimed the couple were clashing over the sale of their sprawling 28,000 sq ft Beverly Hills mansion.

The Maggie May singer, 79, bought the estate in 1991 for $12 million, and it’s now reportedly valued at $70 million.

According to reports, Stewart had previously promised Lancaster, 53, that they would return full-time to their Grade II-listed countryside mansion in Essex, which boasts 10 bedrooms.

Despite putting their LA home on the market back in December 2023 for $80m however, Stewart is said to have rejected any offers that they have received.

Stewart shut down the speculation (PA Wire)

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer set the record straight on the report and shared: “There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I, and no disagreement on where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

“Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.”

He emphasised: “Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this... there’s no disharmony in our marriage.”

“Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart,” he then signed off the post.

The pair began dating in 1999, when Lancaster was 28 and Stewart was 54.

At the time, Stewart had already been married twice and was a father to six children with four different women. The pair eventually tied the knot and now share two sons together.

Back in the UK, Lancaster is a regular panellist on the ITV’s Loose Women and works as a special constable for the City of London Police.