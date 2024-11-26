Rod Stewart Chosen For Coveted Glastonbury Festival “Legend” Slot

Rod Stewart will play the coveted “Legend” slot at the 2025 Glastonbury festival, joining an impressive roster of previous “legends” – from Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones to James Brown and David Bowie – who performed at “tea time” on Sunday at the famed British music fest.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025!,” Stewart posted on Instagram (see it below). “After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Stewart last played Glastonbury in 2002, headlining with Coldplay and Stereophonics. Today’s news – which makes Stewart the only performer to ever have both headlined the fest and performed in the Legend slot – arrives shortly after the 79-year-old Stewart announced that he will retire from “large-scale world tours” at the end of 2025.

The Sunday slot is considered the most coveted of the festival, and typically draws the biggest audience. Last year’s Legend was held by Shania Twain, and previous memorable Legend performances include McCartney’s 2022 appearance, Dolly Parton in 2014, James Brown in 2004 and The Rolling Stones in 2013. Bowie’s big comeback performance in 2000, which spawned a bestselling live album, is often considered the greatest of the Legend performances.

Stewart certainly comes to the show with a massive catalogue of hits, including “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “You Wear It Well,” “Reason to Believe,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and, of course, “Maggie May,” to name just a few.

The 2025 festival will take place on Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25 to 29. According to BBC, rumored headliners include Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Eminem and Charli XCX, although only Stewart has been confirmed so far.

