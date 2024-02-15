Rod Stewart sparks surprise feud with Ed Sheeran after branding him an 'old ginger b*****ks'

Sir Rod Stewart didn't mince words when expressing his thoughts on Ed Sheeran's music, referring to the artist as an “old ginger b*****ks.”

The 79-year-old, who is set to release his new album Swing Fever next month, didn’t hold back when he was asked whether “timeless” songs are still being released among the younger generation.

He told the Times: “You mean like ‘Maggie May’? Songs that will be played in 50 years? I'm sure they are. I like whatshisname… He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.”

When the interviewer suggested Ed Sheeran, Stewart replied, “No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger b*****ks. Jesus.”

It turned out that Stewart was referring to George Ezra, whose hit songs include Budapest, Paradise, Green, Green Grass and Shotgun.

The Sailing hitmaker said of Ezra: “I think he writes really tremendous songs. He’ll be around for quite a while.”

Stewart is releasing a new album, Swing Fever, a big band covers collection with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (Sam Lane Photography)

While Stewart may have some choice words for Sheeran and his music, the Grammy Award winning singer recently donated a whopping £1million to his old school in Suffolk to support fans who share his love for art.

Sheeran is known for his passion for painting, often showcasing his artwork on social media. Now, he's taken it a step further by establishing a new grant at Thomas Mills High School.

The news came to light through a report from The Framlingham Foundation Trust, which the 32-year-old funds.

The grant's purpose is clear: to provide students with fresh learning resources. But that's not all—it also introduced a brand-new "Expressive Arts course for Year 8 students" this academic year.

With Sheeran's generous contribution, budding artists at Thomas Mills High School have even more opportunities to explore and develop their talents.

The global superstar, one of Britain’s top taxpayers at £36million, previously donated a similar figure to the school in 2022 to help students improve their music skills.

The father-of-two has previously offered financial support for music, computer studies and photography at his old school.

He has also previously sent cash to a primary school to buy musical equipment including new violins and violas for pupils.