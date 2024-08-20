A Rodarte and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Collaboration Just Makes Sense

It can feel like there's little novelty left in product releases "inspired by" movies and television. IP owners and brands alike are eager to cash in on the popularity of franchises, which is how you get Regency-inspired soaps or doll-pink condiments. Sometimes, though, we see link-ups that just make sense — because who better to take the "Beetlejuice" aesthetic and run with it than the Mulleavy sisters?

On Tuesday, Rodarte introduced a capsule collection tied to the release of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, which sees them all come back for more hijinks in the Afterlife along newcomer-to-the-franchise Jenna Ortega (as Ryder's character's daughter). Photographed by Todd Cole, the campaign sees models Lily Stewart and Shelby Hayes enter the world of "Beetlejuice" in a set reminiscent of the iconic dinner scene from the original movie, fitting for the pieces which borrow from the titular characters most memorable costumes (such as the black and white stripes and the burgundy of his wedding suit) as well as the set design. (The checkered hallway inspires a sequined gown.) The brand also pulled from other Beetlejuice media, such as "Beetlejuice: The Animated Series" for the graphics.

There are six pieces total — a T-shirt, sweatshirt and four dresses — which range in price from $195 (for the tee) to $2,990 (for a burgundy silk crepe bias gown). They're available as of Tuesday on Rodarte's website, as well as saks.com. The capsule will be part of a "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" takeover of the windows of Saks Fifth Avenue's New York flagship from Aug. 23 through Sept. 9. (The film comes out on Sept. 6.)

See the campaign and shop the capsule below.

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Logo Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt, $195, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Stripe Rosette Shift Maxi Dress, $996, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Silk Crêpe Velvet Bow Bias Maxi Dress, $2,990, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Silk Crêpe Velvet Bow Bias Maxi Dress, $2,990, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Stripe Lace Bodice Maxi Dress, $1,950, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Stripe Lace Bodice Maxi Dress, $1,950, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Checkered Sequined Halter Gown, $2,850, available here

Photo: Todd Cole/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rodarte x "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Checkered Sequined Halter Gown, $2,850, available here

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Tune into the Fashionista Network to join the conversation with fashion and beauty industry leaders. Sign up here.