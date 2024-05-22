Rodents on the rise: Expert discusses what is causing an increase in mice, pest issues in Vermont
Rodents on the rise: Expert discusses what is causing an increase in mice, pest issues in Vermont
Rodents on the rise: Expert discusses what is causing an increase in mice, pest issues in Vermont
A family from Gatineau, Que., is reeling after being told they will be discharged from their family doctor in Ottawa for a reason they are struggling to agree with — because they have Quebec health cards. Last month Samira Drapeau, Drew Williams, and their five-year-old son received separate letters from the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in Ottawa where the family have been patients for eight years.Many people in the National Capital Region live on one side of the Ottawa River, but work on the
The "nightmare situation" reportedly “confirmed their worst fears.”
The former president’s “fair and square” comment did not go down well.
The Trump scion's objection to Katie Phang's gag was too ironic for critics.
Can you say “summer hair inspo”?
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday.The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution and has been taken to hospital. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that 74-year-old Pickton is between life and death.The assailant is in isolati
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.
Old Hollywood glam got a 2024 update.
The former president, in a typically loud post on his social media platform Truth Social, claimed that FBI agents had been authorized to use ‘deadly force’ during the raid of his Florida property
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
King Charles is making a big change at Windsor Castle, and his neighbours have been left dismayed. Find out more…
Costner is dad to seven kids — Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace
The model and recent beauty founder wore one of those sheer, nip-forward looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 runway on the red carpet.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
CNNOstensibly, the rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN on Monday night to give his thoughts on the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and his subsequent apology.Instead, the interview rapidly went off the rails and descended into Cam’ron using his airtime to chug a sex supplement drink, promote his podcast, and ask: “Who booked me for this joint?”Diddy Apologizes For Cassie Assault, Says He Was ‘F*cked Up’Host Abby Phillip began the interview asking Cam’ron
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed the only way he'll return to the role of Sheldon Cooper again.