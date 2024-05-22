Rodents on the rise: Expert discusses what is causing an increase in mice, pest issues in Vermont

CBC

A family from Gatineau, Que., is reeling after being told they will be discharged from their family doctor in Ottawa for a reason they are struggling to agree with — because they have Quebec health cards. Last month Samira Drapeau, Drew Williams, and their five-year-old son received separate letters from the Bruyère Family Medicine Centre in Ottawa where the family have been patients for eight years.Many people in the National Capital Region live on one side of the Ottawa River, but work on the