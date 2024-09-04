Rodriguez says his 'arm is feeling good' after throwing bullpen session
Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez threw his first bullpen session on Tuesday since being sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder (right lat/teres). That injury occurred when he felt discomfort before a scheduled start on August 6. "My arm is feeling good and I think right now that's the most important thing, is just being able to get back up on the mound, let it eat a couple times," he said in the Baltimore clubhouse before the Orioles took on the Chicago White Sox.