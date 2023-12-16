Rodriguez vs Edwards: Fight time, TV channel, live stream, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Sunny Edwards and Jesse Rodriguez - AKA 'Bam' - clash in Phoenix this weekend in a huge flyweight unification showdown.

Edwards puts his undefeated record on the line on Saturday night and mounts the fifth defence of the IBF gold he has held in the 112lbs division since beating Moruti Mthalane in April 2021, having outpointed all of Jayson Mama, Muhammad Waseem and Felix Alvarado before doing likewise against Chilean Andres Campos at Wembley Arena on his last appearance in June.

'Showtime' also has the chance to become a unified title-holder on Saturday night, with the similarly unbeaten Rodriguez having become a two-weight world champion aged just 23 by comfortably outpointing Cristian Gonzalez on home soil in San Antonio in April despite fracturing his jaw mid-fight.

He had previously reigned as the WBC super-flyweight champion before vacating that belt in order to move back down to the division below.

A heated unification battle involving two of the world's premier flyweights, between whom there is little love lost, could well be a Fight of the Year contender that has long since whetted the appetites of boxing fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Rodriguez vs Edwards date, start time, venue and ring walks

Rodriguez vs Edwards takes place on Saturday December 16, 2023 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States.

It will be a familiar late-night affair for UK fight fans, with the seven-hour time difference meaning that main event ring walks won't be expected until 3:55am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main undercard is due to commence at 1am GMT, meanwhile.

Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card/undercard in full

Former unified super-bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev is on the undercard, battling in an eliminator for the WBA belt.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai defends his WBC International flyweight title, while fellow Briton Peter McGrail competes for the WBA Continental super-bantamweight belt.

Story continues

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Kevin Gonzalez

Galal Yafai vs Rocco Santomauro

Peter McGrail vs Ja'Rico O'Quinn

Arturo Popoca vs Carlos Mujica

Junaid Boston vs Gordie Russ II

Joe McGrail vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

How to watch Rodriguez vs Edwards

TV channel: In the UK, Rodriguez vs Edwards is being broadcast live via DAZN.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also watch the event live online via the website or app.

Jesse Rodriguez is already a two-weight world champion at age 23 (Getty Images)

Rodriguez vs Edwards prediction

Rodriguez to win a thrilling contest via late stoppage.

Rodriguez vs Edwards weigh-in results

Both men hit the scales at exactly 111.6lbs on Friday evening.

Rodriguez vs Edwards betting odds

Rodriguez to win: 8/15

Draw: 20/1

Edwards to win: 2/1