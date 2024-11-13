Roger Dickinson declares victory for North Natomas Sacramento City Council seat

Sacramento City Council District 2 candidate Roger Dickinson talks with Mayor Darrell Steinberg during his election night party at Stoney’s Rockin Rodeo on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Roger Dickinson has declared his victory in the race to represent North Sacramento on the Sacramento City Council.

Dickinson, a former state assemblyman and county supervisor, has 61% of the vote in the latest batch of results the county released Tuesday. Stephen Walton, a Realtor, received 38%.

“The victory is the product of hard work of so many people,” Dickinson, 74, said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee Tuesday. “I am gratified by the support the voters have given me and look forward to building a brighter future for District 2 and the city.”

Walton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The county will not officially certify the results until early December. The county will post a new batch of results Friday.

Paul Mitchell, vice president of bipartisan political data firm Political Data Inc., agreed that Dickinson has won.

The last elected representative to hold the District 2 seat was Sean Loloee, who in January resigned after he was criminally charged with federal labor violations relating to his grocery store chain. Loloee also lives in Granite Bay, far outside the district, the U.S. Department of Justice determined following a Sacramento Bee report. Shoun Thao has been serving in the seat on an interim basis.

Dickinson, who lives in Woodlake, has been out of elected office for a decade but decided to run after watching what happened with Loloee, he said.

Dickinson was endorsed by the Sacramento Police Officers Association, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and all council members aside from Councilman Rick Jennings.

Dickinson will be sworn in on Dec. 10, along with a new mayor and Phil Pluckebaum to represent the central city.