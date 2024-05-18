Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Star in Louis Vuitton's New Core Values Campaign

Tennis's most revered champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal left the courts and to head to Italy’s Dolomites mountain range for Louis Vuitton's new Core Values Campaign. Shot by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, the new campaign depicts the two athletes embarking on an ambitious journey through the snowy mountainous region.

In the campaign, it appears that the two go from tennis-side rivals to companions on a shared journey. Federer wears the classic Monogram Christopher backpack, while Nadal wears the Monogram Eclipse version. The campaign can be interpreted as a metaphor for their illustrious careers: Federer with his record-setting 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal with 22 Grand Slams and 14 French Open wins.

"It’s a unique opportunity to be working on this campaign with Rafa. How we could be such rivals and then at the end of our careers be beside each other doing this campaign has been very cool. And where we are here today, I think it also embodies everything: at the peak of the mountains. For us it is something meaningful and special," Federer said in a release.

courtesy Louis Vuitton

Since Louis Vuitton's Core Values campaign was originally launched in 2007, it has featured luminaries across industries including Angelina Jolie, Muhammad Ali, and Sofia Coppola, all in the aim of highlighting the brand's global perspective and presence with individuals who, not only remain successful in their trades but represent lives that have been highly ambitious in more ways than one.

“It has been 17 years since I launched the first Core Values campaign with Antoine Arnault, and I am delighted to revive this iconic series," Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton said in a release. "It has been brilliant to work with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on this new story, both inspirational athletes, fierce friends, and testaments to the discipline and excellence of their own personal sporting journeys."

