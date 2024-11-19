Roger Federer Shares Send-off Message to Rafael Nadal as He Nears Retirement: 'Took It to the Next Level'

Nadal is set to retire from tennis after playing in the Davis Cup Finals, which start on Nov. 19

Darren Gerrish/WireImage; Pablo Cuadra/WireImage Roger Federer; Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer is saying a fond farewell to Rafael Nadal.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Federer, 42, posted an emotional tribute to his former sports rival Nadal, 38, on Instagram ahead of the tennis ace's last tournament before retiring at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, which begins on Nov. 19.

“Vamos [Let’s go], Rafa! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional,” Federer, who retired from the game in 2022, wrote.

“Let's start with the obvious: you beat me — a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground.”

"You made me reimagine my game ... You took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity,” he continued.



Clive Brunskill/Getty Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in London in 2022

“Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique — it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more,” Federer added.

The Swiss star went on to congratulate Nadal for his "incredible run." "You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud," Federer wrote, adding of his and wife Mirka's four kids, "Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies."

"Rafa, I know you're focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it's done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success," he continued.

"And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next," he concluded.

Federer and Nadal played against each other over 40 times in their careers and the pair developed a close bond together in the sport.

Nadal announced his retirement from tennis on Oct. 10.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion appeared in an emotional video posted on X (formerly Twitter) as he confirmed he is leaving the sport after his last tournament in the finals of the Davis Cup, which runs until Sunday, Nov. 24 in Malaga, Spain.

Andy Cheung/Getty Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Prague in September 2017

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially these last two. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations,” Nadal said in the clip, adding that it was “obviously a difficult decision” to make.

“... But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it’s an appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he continued.

Nadal also thanked the tennis community and his rivals in the sport, notably Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, as he reflected on his career.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final

In March, the tennis legend discussed the impact of Federer's retirement in 2022, sharing that it was an “emotional” experience for him.

Speaking at a press conference for The Netflix Slam in Las Vegas, Nadal said, “I got emotional because an important part of my professional life left. At the end of the day with Roger, we shared our most important moments in our tennis careers probably playing against each other.

