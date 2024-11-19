(FILES) Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) shakes hands and embraces Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) after Federer won their men's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2019. Rafael Nadal announced on October 10, 2024 he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2177005235

Rafael Nadal is about to officially head into retirement after the Davis Cup, and with the possibility that we'll see him play his final match on Tuesday, his friend and rival Roger Federer penned a beautiful message to Rafa on social media.

"As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional," Federer started.

He went on to talk about how Nadal made him work harder on his game, how he thought he was on top of the world in 2004 ... and then Nadal and "those biceps" showed up.

"We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together," he wrote. "Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud."

There's so much more. Read the whole thing below:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Roger Federer's Rafael Nadal tribute before retirement is just beautiful