Rogers, Bell tout eclipse preparation plans after networks handled increased usage

TORONTO — Canada's two largest mobile carriers say bolstered capacity measures helped their networks handle the extra wireless traffic in hot spot regions where tens of thousands of people gathered to take in Monday's total solar eclipse.

BCE Inc. said its Bell network saw five times the regular volume of traffic in areas including Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto, Montreal, Sherbrooke, Brockville, Kingston and Quebec City.

"Thanks to the measures we had put in place ahead of time, our network continued to run optimally," BCE spokeswoman Jacqueline Michelis said in a statement.

Rogers Communications Inc. said in Niagara Falls, which was preparing for up to one million visitors, it saw more than six times the normal pressure on its network.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and our network team worked around the clock to handle the increase in wireless traffic, ensuring Canadians stayed connected to share the moment," Rogers spokeswoman Laura Crochetiere said in a statement.

The City of Niagara Falls and Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake had both warned about the possibility of spotty cellphone or internet service on the day of the eclipse if the influx of tourists were to overwhelm the system.

To prepare for that added pressure, Bell and Rogers each deployed portable mobile towers known as Cell on Wheels or COWs, to increase capacity. The companies also said their technical teams paused routine maintenance work that could have reduced service levels.

Michelis said Bell had a dedicated team monitoring usage levels throughout the day.

Crochetiere added Rogers implemented "special event configurations" to adjust the coverage and traffic management at certain cell sites.

Last week, Quebecor Inc. said it was confident its network would also hold up, noting the total eclipse route would include viewing sites scattered over a relatively large area, thus reducing the risk of network congestion.

But it cautioned "temporary slowdowns" were possible if larger-than-expected crowds gathered in those areas.

"Our teams monitored the situation closely all the way through the eclipse. We observed a traffic increase of up to 50 per cent on our network in areas where larger crowds gathered," the company said in an unattributed statement on Tuesday.

"The strength and robustness of our network ensured continuity of wireless service for all Videotron, Freedom Mobile and Fizz subscribers during yesterday's eclipse."

Telus Corp. did not immediately respond to questions about its own network performance during the eclipse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:QBR.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press