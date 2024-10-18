Rogers fire update

Latest Stories
- Sacramento Bee
Former CHP captain arrested in Folsom on suspicion of workers compensation fraud, perjury
The CHP said investigators became alerted to the fraud due in part to activities the captain took part in.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Defender Hanging Up The Skates
This former Boston Bruins defender is moving on to a different sport.
- The Independent
Angel Reese reveals WNBA salary isn’t enough to cover her rent
The Chicago Sky forward revealed she ‘wouldn’t even be able to live’ on her WNBA salary alone
- The Hockey News
Leafs Forward Auston Matthews Will Not Score Versus LA Kings Wednesday
Toronto's Auston Matthews has four goals in 13 career games versus the LA Kings
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Defender Gets Brutal Injury Update
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
- People
Johnny Gaudreau's Family Watch Somberly as Blue Jackets Raise Memorial Banner After His Death
Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August while riding bikes the night before their sister's wedding
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson brings in sparring partners. Losing teeth an apparent occupational hazard.
Mike Tyson has brought in three familiar sparring partners to his training camp as he prepares to fight Jake Paul Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
- The Weather Network
Solar max has arrived! Here’s how and where to see the Northern Lights
Solar Maximum is now upon us, making the next year the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. So, don’t miss out!
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Behind The Oilers Fighting Their Way To Victory
An eventful game ends in a victory for the Edmonton Oilers.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 matchups to exploit: De'Von Achane primed for a bounce-back week
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies several players with favorable Week 7 matchups.
- PSG Talk
Messi Reveals Who Deserves Ballon D’or, and It’s Not Kylian Mbappé
Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi currently holds the Ballon d’Or and announced who he believes should win the prestigious award that will be handed out this month.There’s no clear-c...
- The Weather Network
Big changes are coming for Canada's weather: Here's what to expect
A major pattern change across Canada will bring a few 'firsts' for the season as we slip from fall into winter.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks Recall Erik Brännström, Make Announcement About Derek Forbort
Derek Forbort has left the team due to personal reasons.
- CBC
These busted solar panels are an early example of a problem — and an opportunity
In a sprawling industrial building in Brooks, Alta., about two hours east of Calgary, is a former pheasant hatchery that's now stacked waist-high with thousands of dusty, damaged solar panels. Dan Carrocci, who's worked in renewable energy construction for more than a decade, has long been troubled by the lack of end-of-life options for this infrastructure and is stockpiling the old panels in hopes of developing acommercially viable means of recycling them. He's now built up a stash of nearly 10
- USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams 'OK' after grapefruit-sized benign cyst removed from neck
Retired tennis star Serena Williams announced on TikTok that she had a benign branchial cyst that was "the size of a small grapefruit" removed.
- The Hockey News
NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Player Pickups Oct. 17 - Big Minutes For Sharks' Mikael Granlund
Granlund has stepped in as the Sharks' No. 1 center in Macklin Celebrini's absence and he's averaged over 23 minutes per game with eight shots in his past two games.
- The Canadian Press
Lawyer: Woman alleging sexual assault by OHL players weighs next steps
TORONTO — A lawyer representing a woman who alleged in a CTV report that she was sexually assaulted by eight Ontario Hockey League players in 2014 said her client is now deciding how she wishes to proceed.
- The Olympian
‘Competitive’ DK Metcalf owns last Geno Smith INT, explains in-game demand to Seahawks’ OC
The star wide receiver grabbed the sideline headset from his position coach and said into it: “Hey, Grubb” during loss to 49ers.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7: DeMario Douglas and 5 other players who could make or break your lineups
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
- Caughtoffside Articles
“Won’t get paid anymore” – Paul Pogba has his say on Sir Alex Ferguson/ Man United controversy
Former Man United star Paul Pogba has commented on the controversial situation surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson at the Manchester club this week after the Red Devils decided to let the legendary figure g...