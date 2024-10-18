Rogers fire update

CBC

In a sprawling industrial building in Brooks, Alta., about two hours east of Calgary, is a former pheasant hatchery that's now stacked waist-high with thousands of dusty, damaged solar panels. Dan Carrocci, who's worked in renewable energy construction for more than a decade, has long been troubled by the lack of end-of-life options for this infrastructure and is stockpiling the old panels in hopes of developing acommercially viable means of recycling them. He's now built up a stash of nearly 10