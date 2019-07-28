Rogers Place: Was it worth it?

As Calgary city council prepares to vote on a multi-million dollar arena deal, Edmontonians might be feeling a sense of déjà vu.

When the Rogers Place arena deal was approved in 2013, it came with plenty of potential, promises and possibilities.

There was the promise of attracting billions of dollars in investment; the prospect of using public money to support a multi-million dollar sports franchise; the guarantee of keeping the Edmonton Oilers in town for decades to come. 

Now, the city's neighbour to the south is grappling with the same discussions.

So, six years after inking the deal and three years since the arena's debut, is Rogers Place worth the cost?

The Katz Group is paying for 27 per cent of Edmonton's $613-million arena project. By comparison, the Flames ownership group and Calgary would split the cost of the $550-million project 50/50. 

The City of Edmonton pitched $312 million for the project, with the rest of the money coming from a city-levied ticket surcharge. The project price tag includes money for the Winter Garden, LRT connection to the arena, a pedestrian walkway and the Downtown Community Arena.

'Downtown has taken off'

Despite the hefty public investment, Coun. Scott McKeen said the development boom in his ward is a sign of the project's early legacy.

"Downtown has taken off," he said. 

INTERACTIVE: Drag the slider to compare the Rogers Place site in 2009 and 2018

The Downtown Business Association found the amount of "underdeveloped" land downtown shrunk to 40 per cent in 2016, down from 52 per cent a year before the arena deal was signed.

The 2017 report found a handful of approved projects worth more than $2 billion were expected to be complete by 2022. 

"Given what's happened downtown, I think it was one of those rare circumstances where the public investment in a major sporting facility really worked," said McKeen, who was not yet a councillor when the deal was signed. 

"We wouldn't be here without ... the courage of that previous council because, man, it was controversial. It was really controversial." 

Tony Caterina, one of three councillors who voted against the deal in 2013, cautions against giving the arena undue credit for downtown development. 

"The timing was fortunate that we had a number of projects all ready to go, and I think that just accelerated the development of the area," he said. 

Caterina would have liked to see more outward-facing retail spaces built into Rogers Place. 

"Unfortunately, that didn't happen," he said. "If there's no event going on, obviously there's no traffic in the building and the street looks deserted." 

But McKeen expects downtown to enliven as the Ice District is fully realized.

"We have not seen the complete picture yet," he said.

Even if the area becomes the lively hub pictured in the original renderings, some people are still concerned about the use of public money to subsidize private sports franchises.

A Canadian precedent

In fact, Edmonton set a Canadian precedent when it comes to spending public dollars on a sports arena, said Jay Scherer, a professor at the University of Alberta who specializes in sports sociology. Now, Calgary could do the same.

"In terms of the big picture of what cities do and what they stand for, it's of such little importance in terms of providing infrastructure for all citizens, to ensuring that our most vulnerable are looked after," said Scherer, who is researching Edmonton's arena and downtown district. 

"Those are the things that make a city worthwhile, not spending money on professional sports."

Scherer said he has never seen a fully detailed argument or study that shows why wealthy team owners can't finance an arena independently.

He noted Edmonton has debt-financed most of the arena project, since the lion's share of the Katz Group contribution is being paid as rent over the 35-year life of the deal. 

"What you're buying really is a guarantee that the Oilers are going to stay in Edmonton for the next 35 years, and you're paying a significant price to do that," Scherer said. 

"Certainly, the development has been very impressive to see. The profits going to the Oilers in some of those instances have been very impressive as well."

Forbes estimates the value of the team leaped to $400 million when the deal was signed in 2013, from $225 million the previous year. The team's value has grown steadily since, rising to $540 million in 2018. 

Are the Oilers a unifying force? 

McKeen said it's not just about money. 

He echoed former Mayor Stephen Mandel's concerns that the Oilers would have relocated if the city didn't strike a deal. 

If the had Oilers left town, McKeen said Edmonton would have lost a powerful unifying force.

"It seems almost silly, but we don't have many things in our culture these days that unify an entire community — an entire city — and the Edmonton Oilers do that," he said. 

While the Oilers might create a sense of unity among hockey fans, Scherer said the arena itself is exclusive, as game tickets are prohibitively expensive.

He also said issues of gentrification didn't get proper consideration during negotiations. The community benefits section of the deal, drafted without community input, makes up just one page of the 34-page deal.

Critics have lamented the lack of firm targets for money toward affordable housing or jobs for people living in the community. 

It's still early days for the arena deal, Scherer said, and its full merit and faults are yet to be seen. 

"Anyone who is going to say this is an immediate success story is being a bit premature."

  • Actresses of colour make equal-pay quest a group effort
    Actresses of colour make equal-pay quest a group effort

    LOS ANGELES — When Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox recorded "Sisters Are Doin' it For Themselves" in 1985, the Queen of Soul tried out a pointed ad lib for the empowerment anthem."'Equal pay, that's what we say!'" she exclaimed in one take, as recounted by Lennox at a gathering of female filmmakers last fall. "And I said, 'She gets the message. She knows what this is about.'"Actresses, especially women of colour, are getting the message as well: In seeking the roles and money that their talent warrants, they're putting sisterhood to work.Giving colleagues a peek at their paychecks, speaking out about economic disparity and using hard-won success to boost others are among the measures slowly gaining traction in an industry where most actors are hunting for their next job and women of colour face entrenched barriers."One of the first things we say is, 'Find out what the people around you are making,'" said entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw, a founding member of Times Up, the organization created in 2018 to fight sexual misconduct and workplace inequality. "And more and more, we're finding that people are willing to talk to each other."Without knowledge of what other actors with a similar track record are getting for equivalent work, "you are way behind the eight ball," said Gabrielle Union ("Think Like a Man," ''Being Mary Jane").Changing entrenched behaviour takes time, Union said, but "little by little we're communicating, and women of colour, specifically black women, are like, 'Oh, hell nah.' We are so woefully underpaid, under-appreciated, disrespected."Ana de la Reguera ("Power," upcoming movie "Army of the Dead") saw the value of networking as part of "Latinas Who Lunch," an informal group started by Eva Longoria. Actresses, as well as writers and directors, gathered to share their experiences and job and career building tips."We were actually encouraging each other to, say, shadow (observe) a director, ask to direct an episode, ask to be the executive producer," de la Reguera said. The MeToo movement consumed their attention, but she continues advising women one-on-one as they learn to navigate Hollywood's intricate system, which she said is more challenging than the still-growing industry in her native Mexico.What performers earn is difficult to verify, say researchers who track film and TV employment. Privacy concerns are one obvious reason, as are the complex deals that include compensation for acting and other work (as with HBO's "Big Little Lies," which Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starred in and produced). The actors guild, SAG-AFTRA, does not publish specific salaries.But there is research adding weight to complaints of disparity. In the latest San Diego State University analysis of TV's broadcast, cable and streaming programs, women had 40 per cent of speaking roles while men had 60 per cent in 2017-18, despite the genders being evenly split in the population. Further limiting opportunities for women of colour: 67 per cent of all female roles went to white actresses, according to the findings of the school's Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film's study . That exceeds the approximately 60 per cent they represent among U.S. women.Movies are proving more resistant to inclusiveness. In a study of the top 100 films of 2017, a third had an actress in a starring or a co-starring role, with just four of them an underrepresented ethnicity, according to research by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative .Fewer jobs mean fewer chances for an actress to build a resume and the fan base that leads to more and better roles. Yet box-office receipts and TV ratings show that audiences embrace projects with multiethnic casts, according to an annual Hollywood diversity report from the University of California, Los Angeles.Asked if industry racism is at play, Union, who won a contract dispute with media giant Viacom-owned BET over her series "Being Mary Jane," had a ready reply."Based on the numbers that I know that black women, Latinas, Asian women, indigenous actors are making, there is no other logical reason why we are paid what we are paid versus what our contemporaries are paid who are lacking melanin," she said.As for the perception of a field packed with multimillionaires, U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show a contrary reality. In the most recent report, for 2018, the estimated median hourly wage for actors was $17.54, with $18.58 the hourly median for all U.S. occupations.There are examples of well-rewarded actresses of colour, notably "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, pegged by Forbes magazine in 2018 as TV's top earner at $42 million, in part because she's converted her celebrity into lucrative commercial endorsements. Kerry Washington, who as the star of "Scandal" worked for African American producer Shonda Rhimes, also made Forbes' list of the 20 best-paid actors and actresses on TV.In movies, big paydays are notably scarce for women of colour: All of the world's 10 top-earning film actresses on Forbes' 2018 list were white. Two American men of colour, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, made the actors' list.But white women have their own ground to make up: The 10 highest-paid actresses earned a combined $172 million compared to $488 million for the top-paid actors in 2016-17. In one glaring instance that became public, Michelle Williams received less than $1,000 vs Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million for reshoots on "All the Money in the World."Entertainment lawyer Shaw cautioned against reducing inequality to one element, although "clearly people of colour have not historically made as much as their counterparts" and are considered more "replaceable.""I think it has been a question of, 'Are we going to pay the highest salary to a very select few people?'" she said, adding that the reality is lead characters are overwhelmingly white and male.Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar in 2012 for "The Help" and earned consecutive nominations in 2017 and 2018 for "The Shape of Water" and "Hidden Figures," nevertheless faced subpar compensation. Then she found a booster — Jessica Chastain, her co-star on "The Help" and producer of a movie comedy planned to star both actresses.Spencer opened Chastain's eyes to pay inequity for women of colour, the African American actress said during a Sundance Film Festival panel last year. Chastain vowed to make things right on her film and the result, according to Spencer, was an increase of five times in what she'd expected.Jada Pinkett Smith was heartened by Chastain's actions ("such a beautiful thing") and hopes it's an example of more to come."We'll even come along at a more rapid pace when we as women really start to empower each other in a much more substantial way," she said. "We need our male allies, too, but more than anything we have to start concentrating on our relationships with other women."Union is proving what that can yield. She wanted an established actress playing opposite her in "L.A.'s Finest," which spins off Union's character from "Bad Boys II," and settled on Jessica Alba ("Sin City," ''Dark Angel"). As executive producer of the Spectrum TV series , Union was positioned to make that happen."Because of the way my deal is set up, I had no problem giving back money to make sure Jessica Alba gets paid what Jessica Alba is worth," Union said. "But you have to have the studio, the network, everyone to sign off on that."Women can't do all the heavy lifting in an industry in which the majority of decision-makers are men, said Kate del Castillo ("Weeds," ''La Reina del Sur"): "We need more men who are feminists."When she's been able to negotiate a better deal, who could she thank?"A woman, of course. A woman producer, a woman manager, a woman agent. It's always women who helped me to do better," del Castillo said. "I want to empower women because I have been empowered by women."Some influential men have joined the fight, producer-writer-actor Tyler Perry among them. Taraji P. Henson has said she was paid approximately $150,000 for her Oscar-nominated role in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." She credits Perry for paying her what she was worth for her starring role in 2009's "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," and helping her get bigger paychecks from then on.Asserting one's economic value can be complicated when the sensitive subject of ethnicity is involved, even for celebrated actress Viola Davis, an Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner. In a 2018 interview with Tina Brown, Davis said that while people have termed her "a black Meryl Streep" she isn't paid what she's worth.Davis later felt compelled to offer a public apology, telling The Associated Press she doesn't compare herself to Streep, others do, and that she was taking responsibility for making the most of her potential with her own productions."Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez ran into a buzz saw of criticism after gingerly addressing the topic during a public discussion last year, saying it was "petrifying" to do so. Rodriguez compared the earnings of women by ethnicity, putting blacks at the top and Latinas at the bottom — comments that detractors alleged were anti-black and pitted women of colour against each other.Responding in a radio interview, Rodriguez said she wasn't referring specifically to her industry but to female workers in general, and that such discussions were needed "because we all must rise."While African American actresses fight for pay that matches the stardom and critical acclaim they've achieved after decades of struggle, the scant number of leading roles for actresses of Asian and Latino descent is a different burden.Even with the box-office hit "Crazy Rich Asians," the sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" and Sandra Oh's success in "Killing Eve," actors with Asian roots struggle to get lead roles and commensurate pay, said Nancy Wang Yuen, a Biola University professor and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism.""There isn't a kind of a consistent platform advocating for Asians in Hollywood, and that's part of the problem," she said.The departures of "Hawaii Five-0" regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park made headlines in 2017 after it was reported the two left because they didn't have pay equity compared to their white counterparts. Kim and Park declined to go into detail about their contract negotiations, but the showrunner maintained that they had been given generous contracts and had declined them.Jennifer Lopez made a huge leap for Latinas with 1997's "Selena," becoming the first Hispanic actress to earn $1 million. The importance of that payday has grown in retrospect, said Lopez, who recalled that she felt undeserving and even ashamed of her success at the time."But now I realize that it was important because our community needed that boost to say, 'Yes, we are just as much value as any other actor (in) a leading role in Hollywood, in a big film," Lopez said."Everybody knows there is racism, there is sexism .... it all exists. It's just about us getting to the point of you realizing what you're worth and who you are," she said.Awkwafina, the young breakout star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Farewell," finds herself in a similar position but forced to navigate among established actresses fed up with the status quo and past ready to make waves."Maybe I should inform myself how getting paid works but, at this point, I'm a newcomer. ... And I don't know what I should be getting," she said. "But I think if I continue to deliver products that are doing well and that are well-received, I should be compensated fairly, right?"___AP writers Sian Watson in London and Nicole Evatt in Bangkok and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.___Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber . Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr .Lynn Elber And Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

  • Provincial legal teams huddle in Saskatoon to discuss upcoming carbon tax challenge
    Provincial legal teams huddle in Saskatoon to discuss upcoming carbon tax challenge

    Provincial ministers from across the country will be converging in Saskatoon on Tuesday to plot strategy for Saskatchewan's Supreme Court challenge of the carbon tax.The meeting will include attorneys general from Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick, along with legal counsellors, to discuss the appeal to the country's highest court.Under the federal government's pan-Canadian climate framework, all provinces were required to come up with a method to price carbon in order to reduce climate-altering carbon emissions.On May 3, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled in a 3-2 decision that the federal government's carbon tax, imposed on provinces deemed not to have sufficient plans of their own, is constitutional.Saskatchewan, and then Ontario, launched appeals to the Supreme Court.Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick have registered as interveners in the Saskatchewan challenge.Saskatchewan is asking the Supreme Court two questions:  * Is the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional in whole or in part? * In particular, does Parliament have jurisdiction to establish minimum national standards for price stringency for greenhouse gas emissions under the national concern branch of the peace, order and good government power set out in the opening words of section 91 of the Constitution Act, 1867?Currently, the federal carbon tax applies only to New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.The Supreme Court has tentatively set a Dec. 5 date to hear the challenge.

  • Sailing to America: Teen to bring her climate activism to US
    News
    Sailing to America: Teen to bring her climate activism to US

    STOCKHOLM — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat.The 16-year-old tweeted that she'll sail across the Atlantic aboard a high-tech racing yacht, leaving Britain next month to attend U.N. climate summits in New York in September and Santiago, Chile, in December.Thunberg told The Associated Press ahead of her announcement that she spent months trying to figure out how to travel to the U.S. without using planes, which she has long shunned because of their high greenhouse gas emissions.Cruise ships are also notoriously big polluters, while sailors rarely brave the Atlantic in August because of hurricane risks."Taking a boat to North America is basically impossible," she said in an interview during her weekly "Fridays for Future" protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. "I have had countless people helping me, trying to contact different boats."Thunberg plans to take a year off from school to keep raising awareness of climate change and pressuring world leaders to step up efforts to curb global warming.Since starting her "school strikes" in August 2018, the daughter of an actor and an opera singer has appeared before policymakers at last year's U.N. climate conference in Poland and harangued business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She also met with Pope Francis, who praised Thunberg's efforts and encouraged her to continue campaigning.Although little-known in the United States, Thunberg has arguably become the figurehead for a new generation of European eco-activists worried that they'll suffer the fallout from their parents' and grandparents' unwillingness to take strong actions to combat climate change."This past year, my life has turned upside down," Thunberg told the AP. "Every day is an adventure, basically. Sometimes I have to pinch myself and say 'Is this really real? Has this actually been happening?' Because it has all happened so fast and it's hard to keep up with everything."In a way, I am more optimistic, because people are slowly waking up and people are becoming more aware of the situation. This whole 'Fridays for Future' movement is very hopeful," she said. "But also ... one year has passed and still almost nothing has happened."Thunberg has spearheaded a change in the climate debate in Europe largely because her activism resonated with so many children, said Greenpeace Germany executive director Martin Kaiser."She has read all the science," he said. "That gives her a lot of credibility. She has motivated a whole generation in Europe to learn about climate change."Her visibility has made Thunberg a target for those who reject the overwhelming consensus among scientists that climate change is being driven by man-made emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, released by the burning of fossil fuels."I don't care about hate and threats from climate crisis deniers," she said. "I just ignore them."Thunberg said she's unsure how her message will be received in the United States, where there's broad opposition to the kind of radical measures scientists say are required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times."I will just try to go on as I have before," the young Swede said. "Just always refer to the science and we'll just see what happens."Thunberg wouldn't rule out meeting with President Donald Trump, who wants the U.S. to withdraw from the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord, but appeared doubtful such an encounter would happen because she thinks it would be "just a waste of time.""As it looks now, I don't think so, because I have nothing to say to him," she told the AP. "He obviously doesn't listen to the science and the scientists. So why should I, a child with no proper education, be able to convince him?"Aside from attending a summit hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the global body's annual assembly on Sept. 23, Thunberg plans to take part in several climate protests in New York. The British band The 1975s has released an album with a short essay by Thunberg set to music. It ends with her declaring "it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel."Thunberg stressed that she rejects violence, citing her school strikes for climate as the kind of action she backs. Last week she deleted a tweet showing her wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Antifascist All Stars," after some accused her of supporting far-left extremists."You can rebel in different ways," she said. "Civil disobedience is rebelling. As long as it's peaceful, of course."After New York, Thunberg intends to travel to the annual U.N. climate conference in December, held in Chile this year, with stops in Canada, Mexico and other countries along the way, travelling by train and bus.The yacht she'll be crossing the Atlantic with is a far cry from the Viking ships that first brought Scandinavians to America. The 60-foot (18-meter) Malizia II is fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines to generate zero-carbon electricity on board.Thunberg will also be accompanied on the two-week journey by a filmmaker, her father Svante and Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Monaco's late Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly."I haven't experienced anything like this before," Thunberg said, a giggle breaking her normally serious demeanour. "I think this will be a trip to remember."Thunberg will be setting a very high bar for the activists and leaders from outside the Americas who are attending the U.N. climate conferences, almost all of whom will likely be coming by plane."I'm not saying that people should stop flying," she said. "I'm just saying it needs to be easier to be climate neutral."___Jordans contributed from London.___For more Associated Press stories about climate change, go to https://www.apnews.com/ClimateDavid Keyton And Frank Jordans, The Associated Press

  • Meet Watershed Brewing Co.: Alberta's most real fake brewery
    Meet Watershed Brewing Co.: Alberta's most real fake brewery

    The Watershed Brewing Co. brand has attracted the attention of Alberta businesses and former Alberta premier Rachel Notley.But Kurt Pearson doesn't sell the beer he makes at his home near Wetaskiwin. The air traffic controller by day started making enough beer for himself and some friends in a backyard shed. While people can purchase T-shirts from his website with the Watershed Brewing Co. label, he's never sold a beer, though some people believe it is a real brewery, he said."I've always had a thing about branding, and it's not the first time I've sold T-shirts, so that's why I started a brewery that wasn't a brewery," Pearson said.It started as a joke between Pearson and some of his friends in the Alberta craft beer industry.The brand quickly caught on, and Pearson spotted people wearing his T-shirts first at beer festivals across Alberta. "I think it's probably because of my continued involvement [in the Alberta craft beer industry]. I'm a big Alberta craft beer fanboy. I wave the flag high," he said.  It just became a better way for me to embrace and pursue community in Alberta. \- Kurt Pearson, Watershed Brewing Co."These people are all really tightly knit. For a bunch of competitors, they're buddies, they're friends. It just became a better way for me to embrace and pursue community in Alberta." It quickly became more than an inside joke.Notley included his "brewery" in a Twitter thread celebrating Alberta breweries in August 2018. "I think it's pretty funny," Pearson said.His brand has now trickled down into the food industry. Cilantro and Chive, a Lacombe-based restaurant, have a secret menu item in honour of the wannabe brewery."A few industry folks have come in, asked for a Watershed [beer] and we give them a glass of water," said Rieley Kay, co-owner of the restaurant.The restaurant has helped carry the Watershed brand. Staff have posted stickers throughout the restaurant and a sign advertising Watershed's future tap takeover.A tap takeover is when a brewery has their beers exclusively on tap at a specific establishment."We kept asking him when he's going to do a tap takeover, and he said in 2035. It was a running joke and now it's no longer a running joke," said Kay.He added that what's most impressive about the Watershed label is their reach across the province."Watershed has some of the best marketing, even better than some of the legit breweries out there."The restaurant's owners believe in the homebrewer so much they paid $1,000 for an advertisement in the 2019 summer edition of Alberta Craft Beer Guide. "I have not had a sip of Watershed beer but if it lives up to the legend, it's going to be one heck of an event," said Kay.Pearson has no plans to give up his day job anytime soon, but if he does, it'll be to create a beer for the masses."I'll do whatever is the super, most trendy beer of the day and everyone will be happy," he said.

  • Grassy Narrows chief to run for NDP in federal election
    News
    Grassy Narrows chief to run for NDP in federal election

    The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation grappling with mercury contamination is announcing his bid today to run for the NDP in the riding of Kenora in this fall's federal election, citing his growing disappointment with the Liberal government.For half a century after the former owners of a mill in Dryden dumped 10 tonnes of mercury into the river system, the people of Grassy Narrows have suffered the effects of mercury poisoning. The toxic chemical contaminated the water and fish in the area, located about 100 kilometres northeast of Kenora.Rudy Turtle, chief of Grassy Narrows, said he believed his community's concerns would finally be dealt with when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government came to power in 2015. But four years later, Turtle still hasn't signed an agreement with Ottawa to deal with long-term health needs of the community, and there is no on-reserve health centre dedicated to deal with the effects of mercury poisoning."They failed to deliver on their promises," Turtle said."He [Trudeau] said he was going to handle outstanding issues and get things done for the people. I'm not saying he didn't try. He did try, but it's not good enough."Turtle's move comes after he publicly criticized Trudeau for dismissing a Grassy Narrows protester with the quip, "Thank you for your donation," during a fundraising event. Trudeau later apologized, but Turtle has not accepted his apology.Turtle said he was approached by the NDP in June following a failed visit by Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan, who was expected to sign a memorandum agreement with Grassy Narrows on May 28 but left without a deal."Mr. Trudeau had a lot of great announcements, a lot of great words, but failed on actions and in fact broke many promises, leaving many people disappointed," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday."Grassy Narrows is the epitome of that broken promise, that track record of saying one thing but not delivering on what matters to people and making sure people's lives are better."We believe that we can work honestly towards reconciliation."NDP reaching out to disaffected Indigenous voters Turtle is going up against sitting Liberal MP Robert Nault, who used to serve as minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development from 1999 to 2003 under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.Turtle said he caught the eye of the NDP after speaking at their national convention this spring.Aside from the mercury problem in Grassy Narrows, Turtle said he wants to advocate for a new water treatment plant in Fort Hope and upgrades in other communities.Turtle will have to step aside as chief if he wins the Kenora riding, but he said he intends to stay on until the election results are known.Singh is trying to attract Indigenous voters who feel let down by the Liberal government, but the Liberals are defending their record."We're trying to undo 152 years of colonization," said Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Liberal MP for Winnipeg Centre and chair of the Indigenous caucus."If you could snap your fingers, it would already be done. That's unfortunate it's not done yet, but we are working consistently day after day going forward with the nation-to-nation relationship."Ouellette said he is proud of his government's work for Indigenous people — particularly new protections for Indigenous languages, child welfare reforms and what he said was a record sum in service spending."We understand the needs are so deep and have been neglected for so long, but it takes time to move an organization like the federal government of 150,000 employees in the right direction," Ouellette said."We're on the right path and I don't think we should stop because if we stop, no other government will want to touch it ever again."Indigenous candidates running in upcoming federal electionSo far, the NDP has 10 Indigenous candidates, including Turtle and incumbent Georgina Jolibois of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.The party has signed up several other high-profile Indigenous candidates, including: * Leah Gazan, well-known Indigenous activist, for Winnipeg Centre.  * Bob Chamberlin, former vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, for Nanaimo-Ladysmith. * Joan Phillip, Penticton Indian Band councillor, for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. * Kathryn Swampy, councillor for Samson Cree Nation, for Edmonton Centre. * Anna Betty Achneepineskum, former deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, for Thunder Bay-Superior North. * Kyle Mason, Indigenous community leader and activist, for Winnipeg North. * Breen Ouellette, Métis lawyer, for Vancouver Centre. * Lori Campbell, director of the Shatitsirótha' Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul's University College at the University of Waterloo, for Waterloo.Meanwhile, the Conservatives have eight Indigenous recruits: * Rejeanne Caron, police officer and member of Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol, for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital. * Yanik D'Aigle, banker, for Northwest Territories. * Marc Dalton, former BC MLA, for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. * Celine Laquerre, senior director of human resources for agribusiness company Tootsi Impex, for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle. * Kathy Laframboise, city director, for Ahuntsic-Cartierville. * Cyara Bird, community volunteer, for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski. * Tanya Corbet, former council member of Tsawwassen First Nation, for Delta. * Leona Aglukkaq, former cabinet minister, for Nunavut.The Liberals have 12 Indigenous candidates: * Tammy Cook-Searson, chief of Lac La Ronge Indian Band, for Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River. * Jaime Battiste, Mi'kmaq writer and historian, for Sydney-Victoria. * Judy Klassen, former Manitoba MLA, for Kewatinook. * Yvonne Jones, incumbent, for Labrador.  * Michael McLeod, incumbent, for Northwest Territories. * Robert-Falcon Ouellette, incumbent, for Winnipeg Centre. * Dan Vandal, incumbent, for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital. * Randy Boissonnault, incumbent, for Edmonton Centre. * Marc Serré, incumbent, for Nickel Belt. * Vance Badawey, incumbent, for Niagara Centre. * Trisha Cowie, lawyer, for Parry Sound-Muskoka. * Michelle Corfield, former chair the Nanaimo Port Authority and past chair of the Legislative Council of the Ucluelet First Nation, for Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

  • Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles
    Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Anne Hathaway, who announced this week she was expecting her second child, says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be deeply isolating."I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant," Hathaway told The Associated Press on Saturday. "And you get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time. But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That's not really the story. Or that's one part of the story. And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that."The 36-year-old Oscar winner revealed on Instagram this week that she and husband Adam Shulman, an actor and jewelry designer, are expecting another child. The two have a 3-year-old son, Jonathan. Hathaway posted a picture of her pregnant self with the caption "It's not for a movie," then went on to say that she was sending "extra love" to anyone with fertility issues because she's experienced it, too, with both pregnancies."I didn't just wave a magic wand and, 'I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me, gosh, admire my bump now!'" she told the AP. "It's more complicated than that."She made her remarks at an event promoting "Modern Love," her new TV series for Amazon, saying she has been blown away by how many women go through this, and how unspoken it can be."I was just aware of the fact that when it came time to post that I was pregnant, somebody was going to feel even more isolated because of it," Hathaway said. "And I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me."Michael Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press

  • Mounties leaving York Landing, Man., as latest tip in search for fugitives comes up empty
    Mounties leaving York Landing, Man., as latest tip in search for fugitives comes up empty

    Some of the RCMP officers in pursuit of two B.C. homicide suspects are leaving York Landing, Man., after their extensive search of the community appeared to turn up nothing. The emergency response team is returning to Gillam, and the major crime unit has left, according to York Factory First Nation Chief Leroy Constant.More officers will leave the community by ferry on Tuesday, Constant said in a Facebook post shortly after 5 p.m. CT. The RCMP did not respond to questions about their deployment. The shift in strategy comes one day after officers received a "credible" tip that two men matching the descriptions of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were spotted near the remote community's garbage dump.Police poured into York Landing on Sunday night, but the RCMP said in a tweet on Monday afternoon it could not substantiate the tip following a "thorough and exhaustive search" of the community.The RCMP said at the time it would remain in the York Landing and Gillam areas, but did not immediately confirm on Monday evening if officers were being deployed back to Gillam.The setback comes on the seventh day of a nationwide hunt for arguably Canada's most wanted men.Schmegelsky and McLeod, both from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the killings of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, and are charged with second-degree murder in the case of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck.Police concentrated their search — involving dozens of police officers, canine units, drones and military aircraft — around York Landing after arriving on Sunday night. The community of about 500 people — which is 90 kilometres southwest of Gillam, and nearly 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg — is only accessible by air or by a two-hour boat ride. There is also a rail line about 25 kilometres south of York Landing, RCMP said.A member of a community patrol group called in the tip of two men near the dump around 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.Watch York Factory's chief describe the impact on the community: Earlier in the day, Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine was asking community members to stay indoors and remain vigilant for any sign of the two suspects."We understand that this is a trying time for the community of York Landing and that there is a lot of uncertainty," Courchaine said. "We want to remind residents that we have a lot of police resources in the area and that our priority is their safety." Roads in and surrounding the community were deserted Monday, with the exception of police."You never anticipate anything like this happening or them coming this way," Constant said. "To know that they're possibly in our community somewhere is very concerning."York Factory First Nation is based in York Landing."It doesn't feel real. It's very shocking and concerning to know that these two gentlemen are possibly here," Constant said.On July 22, a burning vehicle that police believe was driven by the fugitives was found near Gillam.The land surrounding the community is treacherous, filled with muskeg and with few paths, and Constant said it would be a miracle if the two men survived the trek from Gillam. Police had been conducting door-to-door searches in Gillam and nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation. Members of the Canadian military were also called in to help.Constables with Tataskweyak Cree Nation, also known as Split Lake, stopped the suspects in their vehicle at a gas bar last Monday as they drove through the community, before the vehicle was found burned near Gillam, band councillor Nathan Neckoway said.Split Lake is a dry community and the constables were checking for any alcohol, and didn't know who the men were at the time, he said."They did see … maps and camping gear within that vehicle that were driving," he said.Watch York Factory's chief describe the impact on the community: After news broke that police were investigating the possibility the suspects were in York Landing, Fox Lake Chief Walter Spence released a statement expressing solidarity with the community. "The ongoing stress of the large police, military and media presence in the community is starting to take its toll, and our community members look forward to a return to normalcy," he said in the statement. Community members are asking for privacy in this difficult time, he said. He said they've received good communication from the RCMP, as well as support from other First Nations organizations and the Bear Clan. Watch coverage of the moment the search focus shifted to York Landing:

  • 3 injured in west end stabbing that may be linked to road rage
    News
    3 injured in west end stabbing that may be linked to road rage

    Three people were injured, two seriously, in a stabbing early Monday that may be linked to road rage, Toronto police say.The stabbing occurred near the intersection of King Street W. and Beaty Avenue, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:15 a.m.Police believe that a man got out of a vehicle and three other men got out of another vehicle. The first man allegedly stabbed the other three, got back into his vehicle and drove westbound on King Street, Sidhu said.Toronto paramedics said they took two men to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third man suffered minor injuries, police said.Sidhu said investigators are looking at whether the stabbing was sparked by road rage and are trying to determine what may have led up to the incident.No suspect description has been released.

    Heat warning remains for all of P.E.I.

    Environment Canada has kept a heat warning in place for Prince Edward Island Monday.The province was also under a heat warning Sunday.The temperature Monday is expected to reach 28 C, with a humidex in the mid-30s. CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said part of the problem is that the temperature did not cool down that much overnight."That's part of the reason Environment Canada puts out the heat warning," said Abraham."If homes and your body don't get a chance to cool off overnight, then you get hit with more heat and humidity during the day, then it becomes even more uncomfortable and hazardous."The temperature bottomed out at 18 C in Charlottetown and did not fall below 20 in some places, he said. Despite the heat, there could be some showers on the Island through the middle of the day.Getting hotter stillEnvironment Canada advises people to take care while being active outdoors, whether at work or play, during a heat warning. Take regular breaks from the heat and stay hydrated. Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day if possible.Abraham expects the weather to get even hotter on Tuesday, with an overnight low of 20 C and parts of the province hitting 31 C during the day.Wednesday could be similar. Late that day or early Thursday showers or thundershowers should bring in some cooler weather.More P.E.I. news

  • $11.9M for affordable housing complex announced by federal government
    $11.9M for affordable housing complex announced by federal government

    The federal government is pitching in to help with the building of an affordable housing complex in Charlottetown.The 60-unit building is going up at 2 Acadian Dr., near Carrefour de l'Îsle-St.-Jean. Ottawa is providing an $11 million loan, along with a $900,000 grant for the project."We've got a significant housing crunch. We have people in my constituency office almost every day that need a place to live, that want help finding a place," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, who made the announcement on behalf of the federal government. "This is a problem right across the country, but it's particularly acute in Charlottetown." 'Finally happening'The building, known as Martha Place, will be operated by Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation. Originally planned for Sherwood Road, the project has been several years in the making.In the end, the province offered up the land on Acadian Drive, transferring ownership to Kings Square. The city will provide tax relief of $1.7 million over 20 years. "It's finally happening," said Bill Campbell, president of Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation."Look at the dust flying around. It's a great day." Construction began on the building at the end of May. The contractor expects it to be ready for occupancy in July of next year.Campbell said there are more than 200 people in urgent need on the Kings Square waiting list alone."I've been in this for a long time, and you know you see people day after day, and you listen to them say in desperation that they don't have any place to go."The federal funding is from the National Housing Co-investment Fund. Fifty of the building's units will be rented on an income-based system, and the remaining 10 at market rates. Eighteen of the 60 units will be fully accessible.The vacancy rate in Charlottetown is at a record low, listed at 0.2 per cent last fall.More P.E.I. news

  • Paint therapy session takes over Parliament Hill
    News
    Paint therapy session takes over Parliament Hill

    As an Ottawa university student, Randy Sidaoui struggled with loneliness and bouts of depression. "It looked like being locked in a dark room and not being able to get out," Sidaoui said. "It was a daily struggle." But Sidaoui, born in Lebanon, found healing in art and wanted to share that with others.So four years ago, Sidaoui launched Paint Therapy Ottawa, an annual event on Parliament Hill that attracts hundreds of Ottawa residents and passers-by who pick up a brush and paint on the lawn.On Sunday many became impromptu artists, grabbing a paper plate with dollops of green, blue and yellow paint and transforming blank rectangular canvasses."When I create, I feel like I have a sort of a purpose," Sidaoui said."And when you paint something and you show it to others, you connect with them. Art can bring that to the community."Sidaoui invited Claudia Salguero, a well-known Ottawa mural artist, to join his team.She describes Sidaoui as the organizer taking care of logistics, volunteers and supplies while she facilitates the creative process.Salguero coaches and encourages others to pick up a brush and give painting a try.Many come to the Hill, she said, stressed and anxious about life, and without even realizing it, they get lost and turn their worries into art."You see people alone painting for hours," Salguero said."We are creative by nature. But you don't know until you try, until you have an instrument and a brush in our hand … You have anger? You are frustrated? Grab a brush and paint some strokes and you liberate that."Organizers ask visitors to leave their works with them so they can be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for CHEO.The CBC's David Thurton can be reached on Facebook, Twitter or at david.thurton@cbc.ca.

  • 3 cases of parvovirus confirmed in St. John's dogs, says veterinarian
    News
    3 cases of parvovirus confirmed in St. John's dogs, says veterinarian

    Three cases of parvovirus have been confirmed in dogs in the St. John's area, says a veterinarian who is advising pet owners to be on alert for signs of the highly contagious gastrointestinal bug.  Dogs are normally vaccinated against the virus with two shots, but every once in a while these cases do slip through, veterinarian Maggie Brown-Bury said."It's a really, really good vaccine," she said. "It's not common for us to see the disease, especially in older animals."If the parvovirus does show up, she says, it's usually in puppies coming in from outside the province or the city. And that's what happened with at least one of the cases in St. John's right now."There was definitely just some puppies that were adopted from outside the area and probably were exposed before they arrived," she said."I don't know the details for all the cases but for the most part, I don't think they have been to a lot of places where they would have been exposed to other dogs, which is fortunate."Those puppies had their first shot, but not their booster, she said.She said there may be another source of the virus, as some clinics have seen infected dogs who weren't connected to that litter.The virus is easily spread, and can be transmitted even by stepping in feces from an infected dogs, she said."The whole lining of the gastrointestinal tract becomes diseased and inefficient, and it basically has to be shed and a new lining grown," she said.Though it doesn't often kill dogs, it can be fatal in young, tiny puppies. Older dogs, even those that haven't been vaccinated, have a stronger immune system to withstand the infection.Think your dog is infected?Brown-Bury said if your dog is vomiting or has diarrhea, it's important to find out whether your dog has been vaccinated for the virus, she said."If you're not sure, you should definitely contact your family veterinarian and find out," she said. If there's no record of a vaccination, it's worth a trip to the vet to see if a test for the virus is warranted."It's a very simple test," she said. "Basically we just sort of take a swab from their bum of their poop."It takes about 15 minutes to get an answer and to figure out what, if any treatment is needed, she said.It takes anywhere between four and 14 days for symptoms to show up after dogs have been exposed to parvovirus, she said."There has to have been a history that would fit with that potential," she said.If your dog has diarrhea but hasn't been around any other dogs in the past few weeks, she said there's likely no reason to worry about the virus.Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
    News
    TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet

    The Fed is expected to lower borrowing costs this week for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis, by at least 25 basis points, to counter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war. The energy sector dropped 1.1% as shares of Vermilion Energy Inc tumbled 5.6% after reporting lower production in the second quarter. At 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.34 points, or 0.24%, at 16,491.7.

  • RCMP search for B.C. fugitives shifts to York Landing, Man.
    RCMP search for B.C. fugitives shifts to York Landing, Man.

    RCMP officers are now searching the remote community of York Landing, Man., as they continue a large-scale search for two B.C. homicide suspects who have been on the run for nearly a week.

  • Former Fort Simpson housing authority director calls for independent review
    News
    Former Fort Simpson housing authority director calls for independent review

    A former director with the Fort Simpson housing authority is calling for an independent review of the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation's decision to take over housing in the community."The public deserves to know what's going on," said Muaz Hassan.He maintains the decision to dissolve the board and fire the authority's manager last week has more to do with a personality conflict between the manager and the corporation's top officials in the region."This is a personality issue," said Hassan. "The director of the corporation doesn't like the manager."In an interview earlier in the week, the president of the housing corporation Tom Williams said the appointment of an administrator and dismissal of the manager was prompted by an audit of the authority's operations.Williams would not discuss the findings of the audit in any detail, but the corporation has since provided CBC with a copy of it.The audit identified a number of problems, including: * That a manager needed more training in the accounting operations of the authority. * That some expenses paid to the manager were not properly authorized. * That damage deposits received by the authority were used for operations instead of being kept in a separate account. * That the authority overpaid the severance of the previous manager by $5,616 * That the authority spent $24,258 at the village hardware store, which is owned by a board member, presenting a potential conflict of interestHassan said, instead of dismissing the board and the manager and taking control of the authority, the corporation should have helped them address the weaknesses identified in the audit. He said people living in the community know what's best for the community."We are here on the ground. We know our needs, we know our priorities."Hassan questioned whether the corporation has the authority to dismiss board members, which are appointed by the housing minister."There should be an independent evaluation or review of the performance of the department," Hassan said.Williams said the corporation prefers to have its programs run by a local board. He said members of the board may be re-appointed once the administrator's work is done.There is no timeline set for that work.

  • 16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3M
    News
    16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3M

    NEW YORK — All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.Giersdorf says "words can't explain it." He goes by the name "Bugha" when competing.Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They'll split the $3 million prize.The Associated Press

  • N.W.T. rules around wildlife photography news to Inuvik photographer
    News
    N.W.T. rules around wildlife photography news to Inuvik photographer

    A photographer from Inuvik, N.W.T., got an unexpected phone call soon after using his drone to make a video of a grizzly bear and cubs near the community.After posting the video online, Kristian Binder said he got a call from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and it came with a warning."[They] knew that I have the business and they were warning me about possible commercial usage," said Binder, who runs Eighty One Images where he puts photos he's taken on calendars, leggings, mugs and more.Under regulations established in the territory's Wildlife Act in 2014, anyone who wants to take photos of wildlife for commercial use in the N.W.T. must apply for a wildlife observation permit.Binder said he was completely unaware of the regulations surrounding wildlife photography."It definitely needs to be put out there because I really had no idea," Binder said. Anything for profit whether it be just going out and watching wildlife, big game species, or going out filming … requires a wildlife observation permit. \- Rob Gau, Manager for biodiversity conservation"This wasn't me playing stupid on it. I just never ever thought that taking photos of wildlife around here would be something that is regulated."He ended up having a meeting with people from the department to get more clarity on the situation.Other concernsHe said there were also concerns that his drone could have been too close to the bears, essentially harassing them. "That wasn't what I was doing," Binder said, adding that he had a good zoom and angle that made it appear the drone was closer than it actually was.The department also asked Binder to stay away from the landfill with the drone, where the bears are frequenting."They didn't want the bears to be normalized to the drone because they are already comfortable being around in town."Rob Gau, manager for biodiversity conservation with the department, said that regardless of drone use, people need to always be aware of the regulations of the Wildlife Act."Anything for profit whether it be just going out and watching wildlife, big game species, or going out filming … requires a wildlife observation permit," Gau said.Gau also said it's illegal to harass wildlife, and "if the animal knows you're there, you're too close."Binder said he hasn't done much wildlife photography but he hopes to change that. He's applying for his wildlife observation permit which could take a couple of months.He's hoping to have the permit approved in time to use his photos in creating his 2020 calendar.

  • News
    Calgary council to decide how Green Line LRT project should proceed

    City council will discuss the next steps for the Green Line during its meeting later today.Administration is proposing to break the first stage of the city's next LRT line into two contracts — one for the stretch from 16th Avenue North through downtown into the Beltline, and another for the track from Victoria Park to Shepard station in the city's southeast.The city wants to take more time to determine how the line will get through downtown now that engineers have concluded it would be too costly and complicated to build a tunnel under the Bow River.Instead, the plan now calls for a CTrain bridge over the river.Coun. Evan Woolley has suggested the entire project should be paused for a review given the new uncertainties.But Coun. Jyoti Gondek wants the line to get going so that plans for getting the trains to run further north aren't delayed."But I am also trying to be rational about the amount of work that has been done to date. We absolutely need to move forward with the portion of the project that makes sense, which is to go to the south in Stage 1 as proposed. Let's get started," she said.Construction on the $4.9-billion Green Line is currently projected to start in 2021. The opening of the new line could be delayed until 2027.

  • Meghan guest edits UK Vogue, focusing on trailblazing women
    News
    Meghan guest edits UK Vogue, focusing on trailblazing women

    LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme "Forces for Change."Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers" and includes a conversation between Meghan and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.The magazine cover features 15 women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Gemma Chan, model Adwoa Aboah and teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.The duchess herself doesn't appear on the cover. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said they discussed whether Meghan should be on the front cover from the beginning, but said in the end she "felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project"."She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires," he said.Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties after the birth of her son Archie, had worked on the project for seven months. She said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine's focus on the "values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine's cover in 2016 for its centenary edition.The Associated Press

  • St. John's Filipino restaurant 'absolutely terrified' by suspicious fire at daycare next door
    News
    St. John's Filipino restaurant 'absolutely terrified' by suspicious fire at daycare next door

    When Jocelyn and Ricky Delacruz opened up RJ Pinoy Yum in 2015, they were fulfilling not only their own dream but also that of Jocelyn's mother, who hoped to one day open a Filipino restaurant of her own.So when Jocelyn got a call early on July 3 saying there had been a fire in the business right next door to their restaurant in a Ropewalk Lane strip mall, she says she was "absolutely terrified.""We thought it was really bad for us," she said. "When we went there, it's all the shattered glass from our ... door of our restaurant."Mother Hen's Daycare was destroyed by the fire, which started some time before 4 a.m. on July 3 and is now being considered suspicious. The daycare is operating out of a temporary space at Brother Rice Jr. High. While the flames were confined to the daycare, firefighters had to smash the windows in the neighbouring businesses in order to check for hot spots. Though it wasn't affected by the flames, the smoke damage in RJ Pinoy Yum next door was bad enough to shut down the restaurant for nearly three weeks, Delcruz said."It's kind of scary for us, because we're a small business and we're trying to generate our income with our sales," she said.The biggest hit — and the biggest heartbreak — came when they had to throw out their entire inventory of food because of the smoke damage, she said."All of our food is made from scratch and my husband and our workers as well, they have to prepare the food for the whole week," she said."All the preparation, it's all thrown out."Grateful to be open againThe Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Monday that the investigation to the fire is ongoing. With the blaze considered suspicious, police are asking anyone with information to contact them or to phone Crime Stoppers.As police deal with the fire investigation, Jocelyn and Ricky Delacruz have had to scramble to make up the lost income, as did their six employees, she said.She and Ricky said they are extremely grateful they have insurance, and that there weren't any children in the daycare when the fire broke out.After extensive work inside on the ceiling and the walls, RJ Pinoy Yum opened again on July 22, much ot the delight of both the Delacruzes and their customers. "It's a great thing, it's overwhelming for us. We have only the Facebook page and people, they are concerned and they are really sending us the message that ... we miss you," she said."Everyone's happy again."Jocelyne Delacruz's mother lived in the Philippines and died before she got to see her daughter's restaurant in Canada, but Delacruz says she would have been proud."We're so thankful that Newfoundlanders love our food."Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • California Garlic Festival Shooting Leaves At Least 3 Dead
    News
    California Garlic Festival Shooting Leaves At Least 3 Dead

    A gunman killed at least three people and injured at least 15 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., law enforcement officials said. An unidentified suspect was also shot and killed by officers, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said during a news conference Sunday night. A second individual may have been involved in some way, but appears to have escaped an ongoing manhunt. The shooter appeared to cut through a fence to gain entry to the festival before opening fire, Smithee said. Authorities killed him "less than a minute" after he began firing on festivalgoers using some kind of a rifle."I have no idea what the motive is at this point," Smithee said, calling the attack a "nightmare." 'Tragic and senseless crime'The Associated Press reported a 6-year-old boy was one among those killed, according to the child's father. "My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6," the father of Stephen Romero told NBC Bay Area. "That's all I can say."Officials said the scene would be subject to an active investigation "for some time.""I would ask for the thoughts and prayers for our community as our police officers continue to investigate this tragic and senseless crime," Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said during the news conference. "We plan on being out here all night."The shooting began around 5:40 p.m. local time, toward the end of the final day of the festival, officials said. A band called TinMan had just begun its encore performance when the gunman opened fire, according to The Associated Press. Members of the band told the news outlet that they heard several gunshots and dove under the stage for protection.The band's singer, Jack van Breen, said he heard someone shout: "Why are you doing this?""Because I'm really angry," came the reply. Footage from the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting shows festival-goers rushing to find cover as shots are heard. At least 3 are dead and 15 are injured. [Warning: disturbing content] https://t.co/lV3Pq28TzMpic.twitter.com/cTnbjfH9gf -- Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 29, 2019Videos posted on social media showed festivalgoers running en masse toward the exits as loud pops rang out in the background. One eyewitness told NBC Bay Area that he had been leaving the event when he felt a bullet fly past his head.Miquita Price told the station she was with three family members at the festival when she heard shots."We hid under a utility truck," she said. "We used that for shelter."She described running away from the scene with a handful of people, including one woman Price said had been "shot in the neck." The injured were taken to multiple hospitals. A spokeswoman for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which received several victims, said their conditions ranged from fair to critical.At least five of the wounded were treated and released, The Associated Press reported. yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr -- niah ㊝ (@bradpittshoe) July 29, 2019 pic.twitter.com/egTUTObMaq -- niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019Gilroy, about 130 kilometres from San Francisco, is home to some 60,000 people. The garlic festival began in 1979 and draws nearly 100,000 people annually.The three-day event is hosted by community volunteers and raises money for local schools, charities and non-profit organizations, according to the event's website.Brian Bowe, executive director of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, described the event as a "family reunion" for the community and said he was heartbroken by the violence."Gilroy is an amazing community, a tight community; we are family," Bowe said during the news conference Sunday night. "We have the wonderful opportunity in this community to celebrate our family through our garlic festival."It is such a sad, horribly upsetting circumstance that this happened on the third and final day of this year's festival." UPDATE: The FBI arrives at the scene of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to help with the investigation. https://t.co/EMZPg4rmj6pic.twitter.com/530b5xmiHr -- Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019More than a dozen ambulance and fire department units were dispatched in response to the shooting, reported the San Francisco Chronicle, citing a Cal Fire website. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alsoresponded to the scene. Gilroy police said in a statement that people looking for friends and family should head to the reunification center at parking lot B at Gavilan College. Eyewitnesses were also encouraged to contact authorities.U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack Sunday evening, urging people to "be careful." Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019California Sen. Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom also commented on Twitter. Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation. https://t.co/dXoEvP1cqB -- Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 29, 2019 This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops. https://t.co/GrtHjtCEz7 -- Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2019With files from Sanjana Karanth, Saba Hamedy and The Associated Press

  • Dad 'burst out in tears' as 4-year-old found in international child abduction case
    News
    Dad 'burst out in tears' as 4-year-old found in international child abduction case

    The father of a four-year-old boy says he's relieved his son has been returned, after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the boy's mother who disappeared with the child weeks ago in Europe.Elizabeth De Swart, 37, had been ordered by a judge to safely return her four-year-old son (whom CBC News has chosen not to name, as he is a minor) to his father Oscar Maillard in Spain.On July 6, the mother and child flew from Calgary to Frankfurt, then vanished.Maillard said Spanish authorities issued a warrant for De Swart's arrest, and after she disappeared he started receiving daily emails saying his son was safe — but no further details. Emails traced to NetherlandsHe traced the IP address the emails were coming from and drove 1,700 kilometres from Spain to the Netherlands to start searching for his son, where he connected with Dutch police.Last week, police drove him to De Swart's grandmother's home in Amsterdam, where they spotted De Swart — and their son."I see Liz walk out … it was just a complete fluke, like we didn't, I didn't know they were there," he said on Saturday. "I burst out in tears when I saw her walk out of the apartment. I just, I knew it was over. I knew I was getting my son back."He said the three of them rode back in the car to the police station without the adults exchanging a single word.Father and son spent one night in a hotel, before returning to their home in Alicante, Spain, on Saturday.CBC News has reached out to De Swart's lawyers multiple times for comment and received no response. CBC has also reached out to a member of De Swart's family, who declined comment as De Swart is currently pursuing an appeal, and instead pointed media to an online fundraising page for her.Child taken without father's knowledge in MayA June 25 ruling from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta had ordered De Swart to provide for the safe return of her and Maillard's child to Spain.The document states that Maillard, a French and Canadian citizen, and De Swart, a Dutch and Canadian citizen, moved late last year from Calgary to France with their son, who was born in Canada. In March 2019, the couple moved to Spain and enrolled their son in school. Maillard was working in Africa on rotation, so he was frequently travelling between the two continents. He had been back at work in Africa for about a week in mid-May when he called De Swart and couldn't reach her. Maillard then discovered that the child hadn't been to school in Spain since May 2, and that De Swart had fled with the child to Calgary without telling him. At that point, he filed a Hague application to get his son back.The Hague Convention is an international treaty that deals with issues of child custody and access that cross borders.Maillard said the child is happy and safe at home in Spain with family and friends, and that he hopes to say more about the legal situation with the boy's mother in the coming days. Mom fundraising for legal feesAn online fundraiser started by De Swart's sister has raised more than $14,000 for her legal fees."I am overwhelmingly thankful for everyone's love and support. Once the dust settles everyone will have a chance to hear 'the other side' of the story. For now we must continue to brave, patient and kind," read an update to the fundraising page purportedly written by De Swart.De Swart also made allegations that Maillard was abusive and that the couple had been separated before she left Spain with the child, but those were rejected in the justice's ruling."This has felt like an unbelievable drama that is unfolding but it is, in fact, not a unique story. Time and time again systems and people fail one another," a post to the fundraising page reads.'I can't be more thankful,' says fatherMaillard said he's going to spend a few weeks reconnecting with his son before re-enrolling him in daycare."I have to just go spend every single minute with him right now … we're just going to relax and just catch up on all these months we haven't been able to spend together," he said.Maillard thanked the various international justice systems for their cooperation and speed in the case."I'm a male … especially when it comes to custody and these kinds of family matters generally we're the ones that don't really, it definitely doesn't work in our favours half the time. But here, the facts were so strong and the justice system was so good and it was just. They did their job. And I can't be more thankful," he said.

  • Windsor businesses supporting Pride with window displays, pizzas
    News
    Windsor businesses supporting Pride with window displays, pizzas

    Rainbow pizzas and rainbow socks — just a few of the ways local businesses are supporting the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.Rina Hayreek, franchise owner of Arcata Pizza in Lakeshore, said she was inspired to create rainbow pizzas because she wanted to support the Pride community. "We try to do our best to represent Windsor," said Hayreek. Arcata's rainbow-cheese pizza is just one of the pizzeria's unique offerings — the company has also made Canada and Raptors-themed pizzas."I believe everybody deserves equal opportunity, no matter their beliefs."On Ottawa Street, long-time clothing retailer Freeds of Windsor has decked out its store window with an array of colours."We did a little bit of marketing last year, but we've stepped up our game," said co-owner Ari Freed. "This is something that's been evolving each year."Freed said the company was proud to get involved with Pride Fest."Why not?" said Freed. "We're hoping to create some awareness for a good cause."David Lens, president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest said he's seen a huge showing of support from local businesses."Volunteering, supporting local programs and organizations, there's been tremendous support," said Lens. "But there's still lots of work to be done."While Lens said it's never going to be enough, he did add Windsor-Essex is "fortunate" to have the support of local businesses. "It's not just to decorate their store, but they help us with volunteers and funding too," said Lens. "In other cities it's probably [a marketing ploy] but here a lot of them have an LGBT member on staff, so I think we're a little different than other cities."Pride Fest kicks off August 7 and runs until August 11, with a parade, bowling and vendor marketplaces planned for the few days. Know someone who deserves the spotlight in honour of Pride?Share a photo of yourself doing something awesome and in 150 words or less, tell us why YOU (or a friend) deserve to wear the Proud to Shine crown. You can tell us your own story or how you supported a loved one on their journey.The top three submissions will be shared on our social and digital platforms with possible on-air interview opportunities. The winner(s) will also be invited to walk alongside CBC Windsor during the PRIDE parade.

  • 'Tortured and abused’: The truth about Libya
    'Tortured and abused’: The truth about Libya

    "Leyla" recounts her detention in Libya at the hands of people smugglers and the government. More than 500,000 migrants and refugees are estimated to be trapped in the war-torn country. Reporter: Rana Jawad Visual Effects Designer: Jilla Dastmalchi Visual Effects Camera: Derrick Evans Assistant producer: Rhian John-Hankinson Produced and Directed by: Louise Adamou Executive Producer: Vladimir Hernandez

  • News
    Kanesatake grand chief pens open letter saying another Oka Crisis is not coming

    The grand chief of Kanesatake's band council says the Mohawk people living there have "no intention whatsoever" of reliving the armed standoff nearly 30 years ago known as the Oka Crisis.Grand Chief Serge Simon made the statement in an open letter because he said media coverage of the latest tensions has often suggested there are early signs that another violent conflict is coming."We strive for peace and harmonious cohabitation," he wrote in the letter published on Facebook.Kanesatake is in the process of negotiating a land claim settlement with the federal government, and a local developer says he wants to give them some of the wooded area known as the Pines through a federal program.The developer also said he is open to selling additional land to the federal government, which could eventually be purchased by Kanesatake.That prompted Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon to say the town is at risk of becoming "surrounded." The two are not currently speaking, and Simon wants an apology from the mayor for saying that property values would go down if more of the town was developed by Mohawks.On Friday, the federal and provincial governments met with Simon and Quevillon separately."The interest of [Quevillon's] community is in social peace, not confrontation," wrote Simon, saying the mayor's comments show he has a "lack of knowledge" when it comes to the history and land rights of the Kanesatake Mohawks.In 1990, tensions in the overlapping communities culminated in an armed standoff when the expansion of a golf course into the Pines was planned, known as the Oka Crisis.The Canadian Armed Forces were called in, and the planned golf course expansion was eventually cancelled.The area, filled with pine trees planted by the Mohawks generations ago, is considered sacred.