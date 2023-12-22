Will Rogers World Airport expects thousands to come through airport for holiday travel
It's unclear what prevented the crude deliveries from reaching India, but now the tankers are idling at sea miles off their destinations, a report says.
Hours are being shaved off flight times returning from Asia and heading to Europe as holiday travel begins.
As Toronto opens a mall with no doors, ceilings or parking lots and stores focused on experiential shopping and neighbourhood needs, commentators say the successful mall of the future will offer more than big-box stores and food courts.
Literally every other country has better McDonald's than us — and don't even get me STARTED on vending machines.
(Bloomberg) -- The shift away from cars with dirty combustion engines is running into a new hurdle: Drivers don’t want to buy used electric vehicles, and that’s undermining the market for new ones, too.Most Read from BloombergHyperloop One to Shut Down After Failing to Reinvent TransitTencent Leads $80 Billion Rout as China Rekindles Crackdown FearHarvard Financial Pain Grows as Blavatnik Joins Donor RevoltVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineGiuliani Files for Bankruptcy A
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian are set to see lots more people on cruise ships next year. Be prepared for long lines and sold-out ships.
Imagine expecting employees to PAY to use the microwave in the break room!
A 9-month cruise sounds like fun at first, but then the idea immediately stresses me out.
A British Airways passenger with multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair says he is still recovering from a dangerous and dehumanizing ordeal at Vancouver International Airport, where he was stranded on a plane for hours because crews said they lacked the equipment to remove him.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models. The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others. The vehicles being recalled have sensors
(Reuters) -Russia has handed out more than $12 billion in state subsidies and loans to keep its aviation sector afloat since Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine cut off supplies of key parts and maintenance services, a Reuters analysis shows. Dependent on foreign-made aircraft, Russia faces the daunting task of developing its aviation industry alone with domestically sourced parts, while buying aircraft from foreign lessors to avoid more of its fleet being seized. Western planemakers Airbus and Boeing halted supplies of services and spare parts in March 2022 and dropped regular maintenance support for flag carrier Aeroflot and other Russian airlines.
Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after Angola said it would exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), raising questions about the producer group's efforts to support prices by limiting global supplies. Brent crude futures settled down 31 cents at $79.39 a barrel. Earlier in the session, both benchmarks were down by more than $1 after Angola said it was planning to leave the group.
Exclusive: Laura Savage emailed BA 10 times with proof she could travel – but airline doubled down and said she was at fault
In this article, we discuss the 13 most profitable oil stocks in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector, go directly to the 5 Most Profitable Oil Stocks in the World. Oil stocks experienced a remarkable performance in 2022, but their fortunes took a downturn in 2023. Despite the […]
Buffett paid just $25 million to acquire See's in 1972. The retailer has generated over $2 billion of profits for Berkshire Hathaway since then.
From Costa Rica to Georgia—because winter isn't just about skiing.
"It's always about market expansion," says CEO Michael Deluce.
"When you look back on 2008 — when US production was at a 62-year low, and exports were zero — it is a remarkable turnaround."
Elon Musk says prototypes are easy, production is hell. Tesla delivered the first of its futuristic stainless steel-plated electric pickups last month and CEO Musk said in October that it would probably hit an annual production rate of a quarter of a million vehicles at some point during 2025. But Tesla is still a long way off that kind of production pace, and one of the main bottlenecks is the speed it can make the 4680 batteries used in the Cybertruck with its new dry-coating technology, nine people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed suit Wednesday against SiriusXM, accusing the satellite radio and streaming service of making it intentionally difficult for its customers to cancel their subscriptions. Attorney General Letitia James' office said an investigation into complaints from customers found that SiriusXM forced subscribers to wait in an automated system before often lengthy interactions with agents who were trained in ways to avoid accepting a request to cancel service.